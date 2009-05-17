Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Trailer for "Blade Runner 2049" Released

posted by CoolHand on Tuesday May 09, @04:02PM   Printer-friendly
from the replicating-replicants dept.
News

butthurt writes:

Various media outlets report that a trailer for the upcoming film Blade Runner 2049 has been released. A CNET story (Javascript required) warns that the trailer contains spoilers. The trailer promises a 6 October release date in the USA.

For our click-averse readers, Wikipedia summarizes:

Blade Runner 2049 is an upcoming American neo-noir science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. It is the sequel to Blade Runner, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, who is reprising his role as Rick Deckard, with Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Carla Juri, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto in supporting roles. The film is set for release in the United States on October 6, 2017, in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D.

IMDb's coverage lists release dates on October 4 for France and Italy. There are 12 countries seeing release on October 5. Including the USA, there are 14 countries seeing release on October 6. Hong Kong and Japan will have to wait until October 26th and 27th, respectively.

Coverage:

Original Submission


«  John Oliver Leads Net Neutrality Defenders to Crash FCC Website. Again.
Trailer for "Blade Runner 2049" Released | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @04:09PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @04:09PM (#506958)

    Seems pretty interesting, but more interesting is the Iron Sky trailer, that was released today.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @04:23PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @04:23PM (#506963)

    Total Recall was better in a future where Obama's face is on the $50 bill and I miss voting for that man. Never forget Obama forever!

(1)