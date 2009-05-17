Various media outlets report that a trailer for the upcoming film Blade Runner 2049 has been released. A CNET story (Javascript required) warns that the trailer contains spoilers. The trailer promises a 6 October release date in the USA.

For our click-averse readers, Wikipedia summarizes:

Blade Runner 2049 is an upcoming American neo-noir science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. It is the sequel to Blade Runner, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, who is reprising his role as Rick Deckard, with Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Carla Juri, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto in supporting roles. The film is set for release in the United States on October 6, 2017, in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D.

IMDb's coverage lists release dates on October 4 for France and Italy. There are 12 countries seeing release on October 5. Including the USA, there are 14 countries seeing release on October 6. Hong Kong and Japan will have to wait until October 26th and 27th, respectively.

