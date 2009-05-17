The OpenIndiana wiki announces the operating system's Hipster 2017.04 snapshot, which supports USB 3.0 and includes

[...] GTK3 applications. Several Gnome 2 applications, which don't have Mate analogs, were updated to Gnome 3 versions.

OpenIndiana is based on Illumos, which is in turn based on OpenSolaris, the open source version of Solaris.

Does anyone still use Solaris these days?