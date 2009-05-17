Stories
New OpenIndiana OS Supports USB 3.0, GTK+ 3.0, GNOME 3

posted by martyb on Tuesday May 09, @10:12PM   Printer-friendly
from the three++ dept.
OS

butthurt writes:

The OpenIndiana wiki announces the operating system's Hipster 2017.04 snapshot, which supports USB 3.0 and includes

[...] GTK3 applications. Several Gnome 2 applications, which don't have Mate analogs, were updated to Gnome 3 versions.

OpenIndiana is based on Illumos, which is in turn based on OpenSolaris, the open source version of Solaris.

Does anyone still use Solaris these days?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @10:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @10:35PM (#507165)

    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there
    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there
    I wish I had you to talk to
    If a man ever needed dyin', he did
    No one had the right to say what he said about you
    And it's so cold and lonely here without you
    Out there the law's a comin'
    I'm gettin' so tired of runnin'
    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there
    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there
    I wish I had you to talk to
    It hurts to see the man that I've become
    And to know I'll never see the morning sunshine on the land
    I'll never see your smiling face or touch your hand
    If just once more I could see you, our home and our little baby
    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there
    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there
    I wish I had you to talk to
    I hope this letter finds its way to you
    Forgive me, love, for the shame I put you through and all the tears
    Hang on, love, to the memories of those happy years
    Red lights are flashin' around me
    Yeah, love it looks like they found me
    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there
    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there
    I wish I had you to talk to
    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there
    Solaris wants me, Lord, I can't go back there

