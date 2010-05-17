While medical marijuana has been promoted as a treatment for a variety of ailments, finding anyone who promotes it as a memory boost is rare. Yet a German-Israeli team of researchers has just published a paper suggesting that at least in aging mice, marijuana does just that. Both in terms of mental performance and gene activity in the brain, treatment with pot's active ingredient seems to restore older mice to a state resembling that of youth. But getting to that point took a month of treatments at levels that might affect mental performance as well.

[...] The researchers performed the tests with mice in different age groups: two months, 12 months, and 18 months. That's roughly young, middle-aged, and elderly for mice. The mice were subjected to tests of learning and memory. In both tests, the animals that had received THC showed no decline with age. All the treated mice consistently tested as if they were two months old.

Something similar was found when the authors looked at gene activity in the brain. As mice age, a variety of genes see their activity go up or down; a number of the genes here have been associated with aging's effects on the brain in earlier studies. After four weeks of THC, however, these genes ended up being active at levels similar to those seen in two-month-old mice.