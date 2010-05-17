Stories
French's Introduces "100 Per Cent Canadian" Ketchup

butthurt writes:

The CBC reports that

Previously some French's ketchup sold in Canada was manufactured in the United States, but that's no longer the case.

The company has begun ketchup production in the North York district of Toronto, using tomatoes grown in Canada. In 2014, competitor Heinz (now Kraft Heinz) closed the factory in Leamington, Ontario where Heinz had begun; a wave of nationalist fervour followed when

[...] a Facebook post by Orillia resident Brian Fernandez went viral, extolling the virtues of French's ketchup and sympathizing with Leamington over the loss of Heinz jobs.

Kraft Heinz Proposes a $143 Billion Bid for Unilever

Kraft Heinz Proposes a $143 Billion Bid for Unilever 18 comments

takyon writes:

Kraft Heinz has proposed an unsolicited $143 billion bid for Unilever, which was rejected:

U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise $143 billion offer for Unilever Plc in a bid to build a global consumer goods giant, although it was flatly rejected on Friday by the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap. A combination would be the third-biggest takeover in history and the largest acquisition of a UK-based company, according to Thomson Reuters data. It would bring together some of the world's best known brands, from toothpaste to ice creams, and combine Kraft's strength in the United States with Unilever's in Europe and Asia.

Where's Proctor & Gamble Co in this? On the sidelines:

"We believe Kraft will likely need to raise its offer substantially if it hopes to change the outcome," RBC Capital Markets analyst David Palmer said in a research note.

Kraft's move could flush out other bidders for Unilever, but of the potential rivals, U.S. consumer giant Procter & Gamble Co may face anti-trust hurdles, while pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods company Johnson and Johnson would likely not be interested in household products.

Kraft Heinz may make a formal offer by March 17th.

[Continues...]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 10, @11:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 10, @11:06PM (#507793)

    I don't know why. I like shouting 'racist' a lot!

    Canada is all Liberal and Tolerant and everything, so it's perfectly acceptable for THEM to be nationalist.

