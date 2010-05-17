17/05/10/1854216 story
posted by takyon on Thursday May 11, @01:43AM
from the bury-it dept.
from the bury-it dept.
KING-TV reports that "a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed" in a reprocessing facility at the Hanford nuclear site. An official said "The facility does have radiological contamination right now but there is no indication of a radiological release." The U.S. Department of Energy released statements (archived copy) saying that employees were "told to shelter in place" and that non-essential employees were sent home.
additional coverage:
- Susannah Frame of KING-TV via Twitter (photo)
- Tri-City Herald (video)
- Western Journalism
- Yakima Herald-Republic
- Washington Post
- Seattle Times
- Popular Mechanics
- USA Today
- Fox News
Tunnel Collapses at Hanford Nuclear Reservation | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @01:57AM
Wait why are we paying non-essential employees? If they're not essential then they don't deserve to get paid and they don't deserve to live either. Fire all the useless employees and let them die on their own time.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday May 11, @01:58AM (1 child)
Dammit, they hacked the SCADA system controlling the lighting system causing an overload in the amplifier and the explosion which collapsed the tunnel! Can they be stopped?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @02:01AM
And then Lenin rises from tomb to crush capitalism, comrade.
Reply to This
Parent