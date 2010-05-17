Stories
Tunnel Collapses at Hanford Nuclear Reservation

posted by takyon on Thursday May 11, @01:43AM
butthurt writes:

KING-TV reports that "a tunnel full of highly contaminated materials collapsed" in a reprocessing facility at the Hanford nuclear site. An official said "The facility does have radiological contamination right now but there is no indication of a radiological release." The U.S. Department of Energy released statements (archived copy) saying that employees were "told to shelter in place" and that non-essential employees were sent home.

additional coverage:

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @01:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @01:57AM (#507866)

    Wait why are we paying non-essential employees? If they're not essential then they don't deserve to get paid and they don't deserve to live either. Fire all the useless employees and let them die on their own time.

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday May 11, @01:58AM (1 child)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 11, @01:58AM (#507867) Homepage Journal

    Dammit, they hacked the SCADA system controlling the lighting system causing an overload in the amplifier and the explosion which collapsed the tunnel! Can they be stopped?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin: *idly making a triangle with his thumbs and forefingers* "Yessss, yessss. With Comey out of the way, the destruction of America will be complete, and I will enslave Europe with my gas monopoly! HahahahahaHAHAHAHAHH!

    Putin's Gay Lover: "Like you make gas monopoly in bed last night after kvass, nyet?"

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @02:01AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @02:01AM (#507869)

      And then Lenin rises from tomb to crush capitalism, comrade.

