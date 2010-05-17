Stories
Only 36% of Indian Engineers Can Write Compilable Code

posted by charon on Thursday May 11, @04:50AM
from the skill-upgrade-complete dept.
Career & Education

Phoenix666 writes:

Only 36% of software engineers in India can write compilable code based on measurements by an automated tool that is used across the world, the Indian skills assessment company Aspiring Minds says in a report.

The report [PDF] is based on a sample of 36,800 from more than 500 colleges across India.

Aspiring Minds said it used the automated tool Automata which is a 60-minute test taken in a compiler integrated environment and rates candidates on programming ability, programming practices, run-time complexity and test case coverage.

It uses advanced artificial intelligence technology to automatically grade programming skills.

"We find that out of the two problems given per candidate, only 14% engineers are able to write compilable codes for both and only 22% write compilable code for exactly one problem," the study said.

It further found that of the test subjects only 14.67% were employable by an IT services company.

When it came to writing fully functional code using the best practices for efficiency and writing, only 2.21% of the engineers studied made the grade.

The study, conducted in India by an Indian firm, had no comparisons with other populations.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @05:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @05:01AM (#507932)

    Looking at http://www.aspiringminds.com/technology/automata [aspiringminds.com] they claim to automate some HR functions. Maybe a good thing for coders--get "graded" by an AI instead of an HR drone that can't program.

    Or, maybe it's just a soyvertizement...?

  • (Score: 2) by Dunbal on Thursday May 11, @05:03AM

    by Dunbal (3515) on Thursday May 11, @05:03AM (#507933)

    Does it really take an MBA to understand "you get what you fucking pay for"? Keep on outsourcing. Save cash...

