from the skill-upgrade-complete dept.
Only 36% of software engineers in India can write compilable code based on measurements by an automated tool that is used across the world, the Indian skills assessment company Aspiring Minds says in a report.
The report [PDF] is based on a sample of 36,800 from more than 500 colleges across India.
Aspiring Minds said it used the automated tool Automata which is a 60-minute test taken in a compiler integrated environment and rates candidates on programming ability, programming practices, run-time complexity and test case coverage.
It uses advanced artificial intelligence technology to automatically grade programming skills.
"We find that out of the two problems given per candidate, only 14% engineers are able to write compilable codes for both and only 22% write compilable code for exactly one problem," the study said.
It further found that of the test subjects only 14.67% were employable by an IT services company.
When it came to writing fully functional code using the best practices for efficiency and writing, only 2.21% of the engineers studied made the grade.
The study, conducted in India by an Indian firm, had no comparisons with other populations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @05:01AM
Looking at http://www.aspiringminds.com/technology/automata [aspiringminds.com] they claim to automate some HR functions. Maybe a good thing for coders--get "graded" by an AI instead of an HR drone that can't program.
Or, maybe it's just a soyvertizement...?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Dunbal on Thursday May 11, @05:03AM
Does it really take an MBA to understand "you get what you fucking pay for"? Keep on outsourcing. Save cash...
Reply to This