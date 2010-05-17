Skydiving is one of those pursuits that fills us with adrenaline. Hey, you can even skydive and play video games at the same time.

It's still dangerous, as one Danish skydiver discovered. The Local reports that as he jumped from the plane, his foot got caught in a cable.

This left the 45-year-old man dangling beneath the plane at 2,500 meters (around 8,200 feet), with no obvious means of escape.

Worse, the pilot didn't know he was there. Until, that is, the diving instructor -- who had jumped before the dangling man -- looked up and saw what had happened. The Local says police told the news agency Ritzau that the instructor radioed the pilot, who suddenly realized the magnitude of the problem.

[...] The pilot said that as he landed, he wondered whether he was about to kill a man. As it turns out, the Local said the skydiver had no more than a scratch and a groin strain.