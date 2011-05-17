from the low-fiber-diet dept.
John Cioffi, known as the "father of DSL", reckons we're nowhere near the limit of copper transmission speed, delivering a presentation claiming Terabit performance is feasible.
Feasible with a bunch of caveats, that is, the two most important of which are "if research delivers on theory", and "if it can be standardised".
The basis of Cioffi's proposal in this PDF presentation is that at high enough frequencies, signals in copper behave differently to at low frequencies.
At the kinds of frequencies we use for today's DSL, the signal is carried by the movement of electrons in the wires. If, however, the carrier frequency is high enough, the waves propagate in a "waveguide" mode – radio waves following the edge of the copper, rather than electrons oscillating inside it.
So far, so good: none of this is science fiction, and in fact, AT&T's fooling around with using wires as waveguides in its AirGig demonstration.
[...] If – and the more slides of the presentation you read, the more "ifs" there are – the carrier frequency in those waveguides is 300 GHz, and if those channels can carry 4096 tones, and if you can encode 2.5 bits per tone – then you get to a Terabit system that Cioffi reckons can operate at 100 metres; 100 Gbps at 300 metres; and 10 Gbps at 500 metres.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @11:20AM
And more ethernet upgrade?
Hopefully this will provide a good network fabric for all the new hardware that will soon be coming out utilizing HBM memory and ultrawide memory busses.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday May 11, @11:31AM (2 children)
How many times are they going to change out the their own signal conversion hardware? At some point doesn't it become less expensive to lay the last few yards in fiber instead of replacing it every few years?
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday May 11, @12:18PM
"every few years" is somebody else's problem.
Last mile fiber \ fiber-to-the-home also need replacing\upgrading transmitters, receivers and relays every few years so saving a few bucks over 20 years is a tough sale to an exec board that isn't planning over the next 5 years.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 11, @12:33PM
As many times as necessary to stay with the lowest latency when high frequency trading.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @12:10PM
The reason fiber installation is expensive is the splices required to get a continuous waveguide from end to end.
The reason this new copper mode works is because they have a continuous waveguide from end to end.
What will make this option cheaper than plain old fiber?
(Perhaps the ability to also send power.)
Before giving up, it might be fun to see the S-paramaters from a sim of a wire waveguide with a classical splice like a lineman knot in the middle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Union_splice [wikipedia.org]
