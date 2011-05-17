from the I-read-that-somewhere dept.
Ross Mounce knows that when he shares his research papers online, he may be doing something illegal — if he uploads the final version of a paper that has appeared in a subscription-based journal. Publishers who own copyright on such papers frown on their unauthorized appearance online. Yet when Mounce has uploaded his paywalled articles to ResearchGate, a scholarly social network likened to Facebook for scientists, publishers haven't asked him to take them down. "I'm aware that I might be breaching copyright," says Mounce, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Cambridge, UK. "But I don't really care."
Mounce isn't alone in his insouciance. The unauthorized sharing of copyrighted research papers is on the rise, say analysts who track the publishing industry. Faced with this problem, science publishers seem to be changing tack in their approach to researchers who breach copyright. Instead of demanding that scientists or network operators take their papers down, some publishers are clubbing together to create systems for legal sharing of articles — called fair sharing — which could also help them to track the extent to which scientists share paywalled articles online.
(Score: 3, Touché) by melikamp on Thursday May 11, @07:01PM (3 children)
FTFY
And those people who "publish" their "research" behind paywalls, they don't deserve to be cited; and those stupid enough to give away their copyright to the predatory publishing industry, they fully deserve to be shafted by that industry for the rest of their lives and their children's lives, just as the modern copyright law stipulates. OK, I didn't mean that, but I am rolling my eyes very time they come out whining about their plight.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday May 11, @07:21PM (2 children)
What's puzzling to me is that the journals are not footing the bill for the research...
Someone pays a researcher (university, foundation, government, company...) to study something and provide results which they are interested in. But the "science publishers" get to decide who gets access to those peer-reviewed results, and claim copyright...
Since we invented that Internet thingy, why don't the people paying publish the results of the studies they spend their millions on, and give the finger to the greedy intermediates?
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Thursday May 11, @07:43PM (1 child)
I criticize scientists harshly for their publishing habits, but in a way they got catch 22 going, so it's not all their fault they keep going back to feed the sharks. The prestigious (and slimy) journals such as Nature are still the surest way to build your resume as a research scientist, so a talented researcher with enough moral sense to publish only free research is risking undeserved obscurity and lousy job prospects. There's clearly zero need in the intermediary such as Nature in the modern world, but they will keep riding the brand name train for as long as they can, and leverage the copyright in the most predatory ways. I don't think there's a way to fix that now, we will just have to wait for them to die from old age, so to speak.
I hope we will see the peer-review restructured in the next 20 years or so, as the new generation of scientists will likely ignore the dinosaurs of publishing, and use a fair, equitable, and minimal-overhead process for vetting & preparing publications, which will then be dumped online, free in every sense of the word.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday May 11, @07:56PM
Some billionaire's foundation should just set up a free website and pay for reviews. Once they hit a critical mass of people who don't have the patience to wait for a Nature/Science rejection, plus those who pay minor eyebrow-raising publishers, they'd become the reference, wikipedia-style (with legitimately powerful editors).
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday May 11, @07:04PM
You wish to use the results of your hard work to educate the world? Without the world paying us?
How dare you?
(Score: 3, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Thursday May 11, @07:33PM
Sign over my copyright to get published, and take the sting out of the unfairness of their demands by ignoring their restrictions.
Academic publishers can die in a fire. They're total rent seeking, thieving parasitic scum. Remember Aaron Swartz!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @07:37PM (1 child)
Let the scientists do the science. Meanwhile, the publishers should be hacked into submission and everything leaked.
Open access publishers with endowments could handle the costs of publishing and peer review.
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Thursday May 11, @08:13PM
The tax payers are already paying for fundamental research, as many people think they should. Peer review is an crucial part of that research, and should be fully funded from the same source. If corporations want to pitch in, they are welcome to, but we should not depend on them for anything important. It is a travesty that reviewers today work essentially gratis on a task which is an integral part of the progress of science.
The peer review process is broken silly even beyond it being a hostage to the slimy publishing houses. As it stands, we can't even be sure much of anything is being reviewed at all. The review process may begin and conclude behind closed doors, blind or not, but it is clear as day we should be gaining access to the complete review record upon either acceptance or refusal. Who reviewed, what comments they made, how those comments were addressed, the whole shebang. That way researchers who disagree with the peer review outcome can self-publish the complete record, which will become a huge motivating factor for the judges to do a decent job (for which they will be paid regardless of the outcome). So with rejections, at least the author should get the option of sharing the full record, whereas accepted articles should not even be seen without a review record attached.
Bad: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scholarly_peer_review#Anonymous_and_attributed [wikipedia.org]
Better: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scholarly_peer_review#Open_peer_review [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @07:56PM
"We are going to give iTunes customers a choice—the current versions of our papers for the same 99 cent price, or new DRM-free versions of the same papers with even higher quality and the security of interoperability for just 30 cents more,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO.
