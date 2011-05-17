from the one-small-orbit-for-man dept.
Buzz Aldrin has said that NASA should stop spending $3.5 billion per year on the International Space Station and relinquish low Earth orbit activities to private companies, such as SpaceX, Orbital ATK, Boeing, Bigelow Aerospace, and Axiom Space. This would allow for the funding of "cyclers" to enable a base on the moon and eventually a permanent presence on Mars:
Establishing private outposts in LEO is just the first step in Aldrin's plan for Mars colonization, which depends heavily on "cyclers" — spacecraft that move continuously between two cosmic destinations, efficiently delivering people and cargo back and forth. "The foundation of human transportation is the cycler," the 87-year-old former astronaut said. "Very rugged, so it'll last 30 years or so; no external moving parts."
Step two involves the international spaceflight community coming together to build cyclers that ply cislunar space, taking people on trips to the moon and back. Such spacecraft, and the activities they enable, would allow the construction of a crewed lunar base, where humanity could learn and test the techniques required for Mars colonization, such as how to manufacture propellant from local resources, Aldrin said. Then would come Earth-Mars cyclers, which Aldrin described as "an evolutionary development" of the prior cyclers.
[...] NASA officials have repeatedly said that the ISS is a key part of the agency's "Journey to Mars" vision, which aims to get astronauts to the vicinity of the Red Planet sometime in the 2030s.
Is the ISS a key part of the "Journey to Mars" or a key roadblock?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @08:20PM (7 children)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by melikamp on Thursday May 11, @08:48PM (6 children)
I wonder if ISS can simply be refactored and raised higher, or stuck in the Earth-Moon L1 point [wikipedia.org]. I believe we absolutely need to maintain both an open space habitat and an international collaboration, and ISS is a shining example of both. I would go as far as to say that our long-term survival as species depends almost entirely on our ability to colonize open space and mid-size asteroids, since that would make us essentially invincible to the last big scare: rogue object(s) crashing into planets and/or disturbing the celestial dynamics of our star system. It is not too hard to imagine a flock of asteroids visiting us for another episode of massive bombardment, and turning every rocky planet into a lava ocean. A wondering stellar-mass black hole could also sneak up on us rather effectively, I believe. But neither scenario is a total disaster as long as we have a sustainable civilization hanging around the asteroid belt, around Jupiter and its satellites, and so on. Over the period of millions of years, putting all our eggs into 2 or 3 baskets (Earth, Mars, Moon) is a losing strategy, and besides, in space we can create an absolutely amazing habitat designed from ground up for humans and humans alone, just think about that.
I'd like to think that 1000 years from now these will be the ultimate luxury condos and lofts, thousands of km above the surface of the Earth :) Giant, sustainable halos with rotational gravity, possibly carved on the inside of ~ 10 km rocks; zero-g habitats with human subspecies adapted to space; nomadic space stations gliding along the interplanetary superhighway [wikipedia.org]... Not being able to see all of that is perhaps the only reason I sometimes think my lifespan is too short :)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 11, @08:55PM (1 child)
Is the ISS really useful? If we develop inflatable module technology some more, it might be possible to get an ISS-sized station in orbit for much cheaper than the ISS construction cost. Launch costs have also fallen.
What is it that we are doing or could do with ISS that is so great? A dark matter detector? A gas station for reaching other destinations? A sustainable Moon or Mars base on the other hand could expand and feed itself using raw materials collected on site. If it is sustainable and does not require periodic resupply, it can be expanded to any desired size.
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Thursday May 11, @09:28PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 11, @09:06PM (3 children)
I think Aldrin is missing the point, politically. It's not that the Space Station is "sucking up all the resources," it's that nobody is excited to allocate resources to a Mars mission.
WMD was enough to excite W to spend over $700B in Iraq, 1% of GDP for some years - if we could shake loose 0.1% of GDP for a Mars mission, 10 years wouldn't be too much of a stretch.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday May 11, @09:33PM (2 children)
His argument sounds like it's based on the shaky premise that cutting the ISS line on the budget would divert the money to Mars missions, yes.
From that article about how long and over-budget the big lifter rocket thingamajig is, people don't seem overly motivated. I guess since we're not racing the Russians this time, it'll take twice as long? But if it's good, we should still be able to pick one of fast or cheap, right? Right??
Would be nice to just cut military spending by like 5% and quadruple NASA's budget :P
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday May 11, @09:42PM
In FY 2015, Pentagon and related spending totaled $598 billion, about 54% of the fiscal year 2015 U.S. discretionary budget. For FY 2017, President Obama proposed the base budget of $523.9 billion, which includes an increase of $2.2 billion over the FY 2016 enacted budget of $521.7 billion. By 20 January 2017, when President Trump took office, annual military spending had reached its highest peak ever—$596 billion—representing three times the military spending of all other NATO countries combined.[1]
FY2017 19,508 Nominal Dollars (Millions) % of Fed Budget 0.47%
Seen in the year-by-year breakdown listed below, the total amounts (in nominal dollars) that NASA has been budgeted from 1958 to 2011 amounts to $526.178 billion—an average of $9.928 billion per year.
So the amount of money spent on NASA for its entire existence since 1958 just barely edged past what we spent on the military in a single year under Obama. After 59 years. Marvelous.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_budget_of_the_United_States [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budget_of_NASA [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 11, @09:46PM
The NASA budget doubled would be about 1% of the federal budget. That's a good minimum. I have also said that it should be quadrupled at the expense of the military (which does some space stuff anyway like satellites and the X-37B), but the only one in the room who may have been in the position to cut defense spending and reallocate it to NASA chose to increase defense spending.
The good news is that NASA bureaucrats have wisely chosen to incubate SpaceX and other private companies, allowing them to grow into launch competitors that will be able to undermine and destroy overpriced pork projects like the Space Launch System [wikipedia.org]. If expenses like the ISS and SLS are eliminated, NASA will be able to focus on building satellites to launch on the $90 million Falcon Heavy, the future SpaceX ITS launch vehicle [wikipedia.org], or smaller rockets [soylentnews.org].
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Thursday May 11, @08:26PM (3 children)
Mars has been there for 4.503 billion years, and it can wait a few more until we get the infrastructure ready to do Mars properly.
Just ditching someone in a tin can to bounce onto Mars and then maybe bounce back doesn't seem like a worthwhile project. Going there and thriving there as colonists is the end-goal - not just touching our feet in the sand.
(Score: 2) by Hairyfeet on Thursday May 11, @08:58PM (2 children)
And I would argue a colony is useless until we have developed terraform technology because all you are doing is shipping a handful of people to live in a tin can, no different if that tin can is on Mars or the Moon or an asteroid, its still gonna be completely inhospitable to human life outside the can.
If we are gonna be spending that kind of money? Spend it on a probe to Europa that is capable of penetrating the ice and seeing if there is life there. From everything we have seen to this point Europa is the best bet on finding life and the amount of information we would learn about how life begins and evolves, even if all we find down there is an alien version of a flatworm or even bacteria, would advance our knowledge of the origins of life so much it would be the biological equivalent of what inventing of the telescope did for astronomy.
With limited resources we have to pick the projects that have the most potential for scientific ROI and I would argue finding out if there is life in our solar system is worth a hell of a lot more than sticking some humans in a tin can on Mars.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 11, @09:08PM
Being in the tin can, on site, getting first hand data and more importantly immersion exposure to the challenges, should be enough value add to justify the tin can mission - just like the ISS.
10,000 scientists poring over scant data returned from robotic probes aren't likely as effective as 1000 scientists supporting 10 more who are direct in the field.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 11, @09:34PM
The tin can is useful if it is self-sustaining and can be expanded using resources that are on site. And Mars is better than say, Ceres or Pluto because it has higher gravity and more of an atmosphere (even if it is not hospitable at all).
The Moon is a useful destination simply due to being so close to Earth, as well as the tidal locking which makes the far side of the Moon an ideal place to put ground telescopes.
(Score: 2) by lx on Thursday May 11, @08:34PM (3 children)
At first I thought that he wanted to haul the ISS to an orbit around Mars.
Which, on second thought would be the greatest thing ever.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @08:40PM
Sure thing, just bolt on an EmDrive and get your ISS to Mars.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 11, @09:13PM (1 child)
The ISS isn't sufficiently radiation hardened for human habitation in Mars orbit (nevermind the support logistics issues...)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday May 11, @09:36PM
True. But if they built it sturdy enough to keep its panels aligned, filling it to the brim with supplies for orbital comms/resupply of Mars or Moon missions could be useful.
Even a soft crash on the moon could help future moon missions (or become the first attractions park, if near an Apollo site).
Arguably, filling it with propellant and just powering it up in any pretty much direction would be more useful than letting it crash back down. How much would it cost to delta-v most of it to L4/L5?
It doesn't even have to be complete, if NASA decides some parts are too old or risky.
I'm just annoyed at the idea of letting it just fall back down.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 11, @08:35PM (2 children)
I tell you what the roadblock is: the defence budget, gobbled by the MilInds.
It is not in the interest of the MilInd to have people on other planets; the colonists will need to get to a certain population density for them to become a new market; it will take some hundred years and the profit report is due quarterly.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 11, @08:39PM (1 child)
SpaceX is now sucking the MilInd tit! [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday May 11, @09:02PM
Licking rather. Let's hope it doesn't develop an addiction.
