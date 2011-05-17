from the made-to-order-human-cells dept.
Scientists gathered at the New York Genome Center on Tuesday to discuss the initiation of Genome Project-write (GP-write), which would create a synthetic human genome:
[Proponents] suggest that they could design a synthetic genome to make human cells resistant to viral infections, radiation, and cancer. Those cells could be used immediately for industrial drug production. With additional genome tinkering to avoid rejection by the immune system, they could be used clinically as a universal stem cell therapy.
The project got off to a bumpy start last year and despite the central rallying cry of a synthetic human genome, many of those attending the conference will bring in different expectations and ambitions. Some resent the unwanted attention and criticism that the project's public objective has brought, saying it distracts from the goal of improving DNA synthesis technologies, because cheaper and faster methods to write DNA have many applications in applied and basic research. Others say that a made-to-order human genome is inevitable anyway, hoping to seize the publicity and controversy it creates as an opportunity to educate the public about synthetic biology.
"If you put humans as the target, even though you are not going to make a human baby, it will be provocative, it will be misinterpreted, but people will engage," says Andrew Hessel, a self-described futurist and biotechnology catalyst at Autodesk in San Francisco, California, a successful software company that specializes in 3D design programs for architecture and other fields that has been exploring synthetic biology applications in recent years. Hessel is one of the four founders of GP-write, along with lawyer Nancy Kelley and geneticists Jef Boeke of New York University Langone Medical Center in New York City and George Church of Harvard University.
A new project from George Church and other scientists will attempt to synthesize entire human genomes from scratch:
Leading genomics experts have announced Genome Project-Write (HGP-write), which aims to synthesize entire genomes of humans and other species from chemical components and get them to function in living cells.
As explained in Science [open, 10.1126/science.aaf6850], the goal of HGP-write is to reduce the costs of engineering large genomes, including a human genome, and to develop an ethical framework for genome-scale engineering and transformative medical applications.
Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @09:57PM
Have a shitstarter.
takyon on Thursday May 11, @10:01PM
Baitcoins plz
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
ikanreed on Thursday May 11, @10:04PM
That's good for things that cost low millions with an m. The original human genome project cost 2.7 billion. With a b. And it was 10% under budget.
Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @10:21PM
vgc
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @10:23PM
I heard the genome project was so well funded and so well planned that one student did all the coding for the project in one month without any breaks and he never regained full use of his wrists. Seems to me if that was the level of desperate sacrifice required to do it, the human genome project was not worth doing because people are unappreciative scum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 11, @10:20PM
design a synthetic genome to make human cells resistant to viral infections, radiation, and cancer. Those cells could be used immediately for industrial drug production.
I'll call bullshit on all those points.
Advances in DNA synthesis will be very useful, but the target is simply a white elephant.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_elephant [wikipedia.org]
