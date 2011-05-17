from the dot-com-bubble dept.
USA Today has an article about Amazon.com's new Seattle headquarters, which consist of "three gigantic glass spheres," and about other unusual buildings in the city.
Americans tend to think of brown shipping boxes when it comes to Amazon. But in Seattle, the company is increasingly known as a real-estate owner. That's especially true downtown, where Amazon employs more than 24,000 — some of whom will soon hold meetings and take lunch breaks inside three gigantic glass spheres that add a geodesic flare to the urban grid.
The tallest of the glass and metal Spheres rises 90 feet and is more than 130 feet in diameter, with two smaller spheres to each side. In a city that gets 152 days of rain a year, they will provide a warm, dry, plant-filled space for meetings, meals and mingling for up to 800 Amazon employees at a time.
"It's kind of fantastic," said Thaisa Way, an urban landscape historian at the University of Washington in Seattle.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 11, @11:40PM (3 children)
It helps that I don't live there, But it looks nice. I also like this:
Screw your UFO/campus! No more Elysium-like Silicon Valley wonderland! It's all about spheres of interaction now!
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Friday May 12, @01:37AM (2 children)
who hate working there.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 12, @01:48AM
Lol. Better to work at Amazon in Seattle than to be homeless with no Universal Basic Income, or turning tricks for heroin/fentanyl in a dilapidated building.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @01:55AM
Speaking of "awash"...don't the three spheres remind you of anything?
How about chemistry models of H2O (Bohr atoms, represented by spheres). Polar molecule, symmetric about the larger Oxygen atom.
Tfa doesn't say anything about the joke or pun, but putting a giant water molecule in rainy Seattle must have a back story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @12:05AM (7 children)
Must be fun to be homeless in Seattle where you can look at the gigantic glass spheres full of rich people who got rich by fucking over the poor. Almost makes you want to take a fucking sledgehammer to their gigantic glass spheres. In fact there's no "almost" about it. Justice will be done when Amazon is shattered and looted.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday May 12, @12:16AM
Well, it's three spheres right in front of a rectangular building, not two beneath a cylindrical one, so it's pretty clear that you're being fucked by automation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @12:19AM
Yeah let's train the homeless to code! Train the homeless to train the H1Bs who will do their jobs! We can have a revolving door from homeless to training and back to homeless again! It's just brilliant enough to work! Quick somebody twit a tweet to Bozos about the brilliant plan!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 12, @12:22AM (1 child)
You're not gonna smash shit, limpdick. Glass technology has advanced in the past 40 years.
Of course, the only glass you care about is that glass dick you're smoking for your Pozz party.
Also, Seattle sucks ass and is boring. Fuck off Hipster Nancies, go to Austin instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @12:36AM
Be very afraid for all that terrorist shit you have stashed in the GovCloud, bitch.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday May 12, @12:42AM (2 children)
This is stupid. How on earth did a bunch of software developers "fuck over" the poor? By building up a website that out-competes Walmart, and offers lower prices? (Or, by building up a website that lets Chinese counterfeiters sell more easily here?) You might be able to claim that Amazon has fucked over Walmart, various other brick-and-mortar retailers (like Borders, Circuit City, etc.), or other online retailers, by out-competing them, or even customers and various sellers with their counterfeiting problem, but none of those parties qualify as "poor".
There's some real economic problems in this country, and a big problem with poverty and homelessness, but Amazon isn't to blame for that one. The blame lies with the American voting public for choosing shitty politicians who do nothing to address the problems, and usually make them worse with the terrible economic policies they pursue.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday May 12, @12:53AM
One could point out that retail does employ millions of people with little education, and that killing retail (not just Amazon's feat, but the Web in general) is putting them out of a job.
Being too efficient at retail, and concentrating the jobs in a few warehouses and distribution companies, is pretty bad for the poor, who also got squeezed out of manufacturing by automation and outsourcing...
Stuff's cheaper, if you can still afford it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @01:03AM
The blame lies with the American voting public for choosing shitty politicians who do nothing to address the problems, and usually make them worse with the terrible economic policies they pursue.
Tell us more about how you were With Her right up until the moment Hillary lost. It's clear that political tribalism is of supreme importance to you as an entitled moneyed elitist who can't even conceive of the little people who aren't corporations.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 12, @12:25AM (1 child)
I like Washington state but I hate Seattle and everybody from there. How can I allow the good ones while rejecting hipster fuckers?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @12:28AM
Build a Wall around Seattle.
