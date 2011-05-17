Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

UK Company Fined for Robo-Calls

posted by martyb on Friday May 12, @05:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the Coming-to-America dept.
Techonomics

butthurt writes:

The Register (protected by Cloudflare; archived copy) reports:

A UK firm found responsible for orchestrating 99.5 million nuisance calls has been fined a record £400,000 (US$517,550) by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

[...] The calls, made over an 18-month period, punted services related to road traffic accident claims and PPI compensation. Some people received repeat calls, sometimes during unsociable hours. Keurboom routinely hid its identity [...]

The BBC's coverage notes:

Keurboom director Greg Rudd told the Mirror newspaper that he found cold-calling "annoying" but said it was "part of life".

"I don't enjoy receiving them but that doesn't make them illegal," he said.

However the ICO said making automatic marketing calls without people's consent was illegal.

[...] In October, the government announced plans to let the ICO fine company directors as well as their businesses.

"Making directors responsible will stop them avoiding fines by putting their company into liquidation," the ICO said.

According to the stories, the company "has been placed in liquidation."

Original Submission


«  The FDA Saved Taxpayers from Paying Billions for Ineffective Alzheimer's Therapy | Study Finds that Consumers are Willing to pay $4,900 More for a Car with Self-Driving Technologies  »
UK Company Fined for Robo-Calls | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @05:45AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @05:45AM (#508502)

    Social butterflies want attention, let them get their attention.

    I don't get nuisance calls. I don't get any calls at all. I don't socialise with shite.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:24AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:24AM (#508512)

      Wow, that's a real "fine" of just 0.4 pence per call made. Terrifying the court was in this insignificant 'consequence'. And, conveniently, now the perps are in "liquidation". Wonder how long the exact same operators pop up again, under a new name, new company and offshore call center.

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday May 12, @05:53AM (2 children)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 12, @05:53AM (#508506) Homepage Journal

    I haven't had coffee yet, but that looks like half-a-cent per call. That's not a penalty. That's just overhead.

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

    • (Score: 2) by sjames on Friday May 12, @06:19AM

      by sjames (2882) on Friday May 12, @06:19AM (#508510) Journal

      People responsible for robocalls should be forced to answer them 20 hours a day until they freely choose to strangle themselves with the phone cord.

    • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday May 12, @06:26AM

      by MostCynical (2589) on Friday May 12, @06:26AM (#508515)

      Not even that - the fine can't be levied against the liquidated company, so the fine is the next step beyond "tokenistic".

      --
      (Score: tau, Irrational)
(1)