Keurboom director Greg Rudd told the Mirror newspaper that he found cold-calling "annoying" but said it was "part of life".

"I don't enjoy receiving them but that doesn't make them illegal," he said.

However the ICO said making automatic marketing calls without people's consent was illegal.

[...] In October, the government announced plans to let the ICO fine company directors as well as their businesses.

"Making directors responsible will stop them avoiding fines by putting their company into liquidation," the ICO said.