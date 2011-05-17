from the gives-a-hoot-about-VR dept.
Google has acquired Owlchemy Labs, the studio that created games such as Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality:
Owlchemy is known for developing games that closely mimic using real hands, and a blog post assures readers that it's "continuing to focus on hand interactions and high quality user experiences, like with Job Simulator." Schwartz says that full-motion hand tracking is "kind of our key factor." That stands in contrast to Google's current VR platform, Daydream — which uses a remote with limited motion controls. "We have a pretty big vision" for virtual and augmented reality, says Google VR and AR engineering director Relja Markovic. "Daydream's a great product — I love my Daydream. But there will be many, many things that come after that."
Meanwhile, Oculus has closed its own in-house "Story Studio", which made short VR films such as Lost, Henry, and Dear Angelica.
Also at VentureBeat and Tom's Hardware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:35AM (3 children)
Why can't Google just *collaborate* with Owlchemy Labs to.. do whatever it is they want to do? Why does it always have to be a purchase? Everyone knows this is going to end with "Owlchemy Labs gets shut down by Google".
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 12, @08:36AM (2 children)
Jews. Jew-related problems.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:44AM (1 child)
Damn, nigger. That's a lazy troll even for you. Nigger.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @09:07AM
Nigger al-Nigger Jihaaaaad! Allahlalalalah!!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:41AM (1 child)
Enjoy the glamorous life of an American Homeless.
Begging for change and being ignored.
Pissing yourself because no public restrooms.
Sleeping on a train because the shelter closed down.
Free Wi-Fi Everywhere! You can still receive Google ads! Life is GREAT.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 12, @09:14AM
Get to piss on motherfuckers and get away with it.
Reply to This
Parent