Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Google Buys a VR Game Studio

posted by martyb on Friday May 12, @08:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the gives-a-hoot-about-VR dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Google has acquired Owlchemy Labs, the studio that created games such as Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality:

Owlchemy is known for developing games that closely mimic using real hands, and a blog post assures readers that it's "continuing to focus on hand interactions and high quality user experiences, like with Job Simulator." Schwartz says that full-motion hand tracking is "kind of our key factor." That stands in contrast to Google's current VR platform, Daydream — which uses a remote with limited motion controls. "We have a pretty big vision" for virtual and augmented reality, says Google VR and AR engineering director Relja Markovic. "Daydream's a great product — I love my Daydream. But there will be many, many things that come after that."

Meanwhile, Oculus has closed its own in-house "Story Studio", which made short VR films such as Lost, Henry, and Dear Angelica.

Also at VentureBeat and Tom's Hardware.

Original Submission


«  Study Finds that Consumers are Willing to pay $4,900 More for a Car with Self-Driving Technologies
Google Buys a VR Game Studio | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:35AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:35AM (#508541)

    Why can't Google just *collaborate* with Owlchemy Labs to.. do whatever it is they want to do? Why does it always have to be a purchase? Everyone knows this is going to end with "Owlchemy Labs gets shut down by Google".

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday May 12, @08:36AM (2 children)

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 12, @08:36AM (#508542) Homepage Journal

      Jews. Jew-related problems.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:44AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:44AM (#508546)

        Damn, nigger. That's a lazy troll even for you. Nigger.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @09:07AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @09:07AM (#508550)

          Nigger al-Nigger Jihaaaaad! Allahlalalalah!!!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:41AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:41AM (#508544)

    Enjoy the glamorous life of an American Homeless.

    Begging for change and being ignored.
    Pissing yourself because no public restrooms.
    Sleeping on a train because the shelter closed down.

    Free Wi-Fi Everywhere! You can still receive Google ads! Life is GREAT.

(1)