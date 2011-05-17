Google has acquired Owlchemy Labs, the studio that created games such as Job Simulator and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality:

Owlchemy is known for developing games that closely mimic using real hands, and a blog post assures readers that it's "continuing to focus on hand interactions and high quality user experiences, like with Job Simulator." Schwartz says that full-motion hand tracking is "kind of our key factor." That stands in contrast to Google's current VR platform, Daydream — which uses a remote with limited motion controls. "We have a pretty big vision" for virtual and augmented reality, says Google VR and AR engineering director Relja Markovic. "Daydream's a great product — I love my Daydream. But there will be many, many things that come after that."

Meanwhile, Oculus has closed its own in-house "Story Studio", which made short VR films such as Lost, Henry, and Dear Angelica.

