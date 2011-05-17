from the tipping-of-the-iceberg dept.
Intel has released the final Itanium chips, the generation codenamed Kittson, with up to 8 cores on a 32nm process:
One of Intel's ventures into the historic mainframe space was Itanium: a 64-bit capable processor designed in conjunction with Hewlett Packard. The main reason for Itanium was to run HP-UX and compete against big names, such as Oracle, using a new IA-64 instruction set. The appeal for the original Itanium parts was support for RAS features, ECC, and cores focus on a wide, parallel architecture - the latest cores support 12-wide execution for example. For a short while, there was success: HP's systems based on Itanium are advertised as high-uptime mission critical servers, and a number of customers cling to these systems like a child clings to their favorite blanket due to the way they are integrated at the core of the company. The main purpose was to compete against other mission critical servers and mainframes based on SPARC and IBM Power.
So when the processors were initially delivered to customers, there was potential. However the initial impression was not great - they consumed too much power, were noisy, and needed over the top cooling. Over the years and generations of Itanium, the march into the x86 enterprise space with x86-64 drew potential Itanium customers away, then followed the drop of Microsoft's support for Itanium in 2008, and Oracle's dropped support in 2011. Xeon offerings were becoming popular, with CPUs incorporating the RAS/ECC features required, and Intel decided to slow down Itanium development as a result. In the meantime, due to the way the market was moving, HP transitioned a good part of its product stack to Xeons. Despite this, legal battles between HP and Oracle ensued given predicted support for HP-UX customers. At this point, there were fewer potential Itanium customers each quarter, although existing customers required support.
Today marks the release of the final known variant of Itanium, the 9700 series, beyond assurance testing. Intel spoke to IDG, stating that this generation, code-named Kittson, would be the final member of the Itanium family. These chips are likely to only end up in HP-based Integrity i6 high-uptime servers running HP-UX, and start at $14500. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has stated previously that it will keep support for Itanium-based products until 2025, with the latest OS update (HP-UX 11i v3 2017) coming in June.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday May 12, @11:51AM (2 children)
How does a chip get "noisy"? Do they mean the fans required to keep it cool were noisy?
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Friday May 12, @11:59AM
How does a chip get "noisy"? Do they mean the fans required to keep it cool were noisy?
No they can't have meant that because they mention "over the top cooling" as a separate criticism. The chips must have been noisy in themselves like an electronic Super-Brain in a 1950's Hollywood Sci-Fi B-movie sort of way. You know "Whheeaaooww .... Whheeaaooww ..." with the lights dimming up and down at the same time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @12:43PM
I guess they are speaking about electrical noise.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Friday May 12, @12:33PM
And what systems can actually run on this shiny new chip? Is there even a distribution left?
Windows 2008 Server (dropped in 2012) -- well into LTS.
Debian squeeze (dropped in wheezy) -- EOL.
Red Hat RHEL 5 (dropped in 6) -- LTS.
Suse SLES 11 (dropped in 12) -- well into LTS.
Gentoo -- long since unmaintained.
FreeBSD 10 (dropped in 11).
NetBSD -- long dead dev branch, never released.
Even HP's own HP-UX cancelled their Itanic port before release.
So what's left?
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
