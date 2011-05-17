Start-up Impossible Objects on Tuesday unveiled its Model One 3D printer, which it claims is the first such printer that can build parts from composite materials including carbon fiber, Kevlar and fiberglass.

The Northbrook, Ill.-based company said its technology can compete with injection molding "in terms of speed and price" to create production parts.

Because of the composite makeup, customers will be able to customize a part's properties, so parts can have heat and/or chemical resistant properties, the company said.

Along with the ability to print with non-traditional composite materials, Impossible Objects said its printer sports faster build speeds -- up to 100X faster -- than other additive manufacturing (3D printing) technologies, as well as traditional composite "lay-up" techniques. "Lay up" manufacturing involves placing sheets of woven fabrics, such as fiber glass, atop another in a mold, painting each successive sheet with resin to bond them together.