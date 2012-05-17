from the a-pup-pet-is-not-a-puppet dept.
Geekwire reports that Puppet, the company behind the eponymous configuration management software, is set to expand to Seattle, Sydney and Singapore. The company already has offices in Belfast and Portland.
Chef, perhaps Puppet's great rival in the burgeoning field known as DevOps, is headquartered in Seattle, which sets up an interesting battle for talent over the next few years. A lot of Bay Area companies have opened up offices in Seattle after tiring of the talent wars in California [...]
If you have used either or both of Puppet or Chef, how has it worked out for you? If you've tried both, which did you decide to use and what influenced your decision?
The Register reports that Microsoft has released a new Powershell DSC tool to manage configuration of Linux boxes from the powershell interface. This would be similar to Puppet and friends that are used for this task today.
In yet another sign that Microsoft is a very different animal these days, the company has released PowerShell DSC (desired state configuration) for Linux.
PowerShell DSC is a server configuration tool that has hitherto driven Windows Server boxen. But Microsoft's now decided it has a “commitment to common management of heterogeneous assets in your datacenter or the public cloud”, so has added Linux-wrangling features to the tool.
The new code can cope with CentOS, Debian GNU/Linux, Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, and Ubuntu Server.
The github site for the project says:
Windows PowerShell Desired State Configuration (DSC) provides a configuration platform built into Windows that is based on open standards. DSC is flexible enough to function reliably and consistently in each stage of the deployment lifecycle (development, test, pre-production, production), as well as during scale-out, which is required in the cloud world.
It looks like this Powershell DSC is actually built with Python and will run on Linux, not just Windows systems with Powershell.
There have been a few signs recently that Microsoft may be becoming a bit more open and less of the MS we knew in the Gates/Ballmer eras. Is this another sign that MS is actually pursuing that trend? Or is it a bid to gain more control over the Linux-sphere? Would any Soylentils think about using this for configuration management over Puppet, Chef, cfengine, or Ansible?
Computerworld has an article about the migration of enterprise IT from company-owned data centers to third-party clouds, and what it means to IT workers. Traditional concerns such as capacity planning and managing the physical aspects of a data center are now passé - companies now let Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and their competitors deal with those issues, and can provision virtual servers on the fly to handle spikes in demand.
So what kinds of job skills are needed now? The Computerworld article is scant on details, but this article from Cloud Computing News mentions AWS, Linux, Python, and being handy with popular virtualization and system configuration management tools such as Docker, Puppet, and Chef.
InfoWorld reports
Puppet, the configuration management and automation tool for datacenters, forms a major portion of the infrastructure supporting code-hosting service GitHub.
GitHub has now open-sourced one of its key Puppet tools, a system for previewing the effects that changes in Puppet configurations will have across thousands of machines.
Octocatalog-diff is a Ruby app that allows modifications to Puppet code to be previewed in detail. Thus, users can "ensure not only that it serves the intended purpose for the role at hand, but also to avoid causing unexpected side effects on other roles," as GitHub described in its blog post about the software.
- Bigger changes require better tools
GitHub had three big use cases for Puppet that demanded a unified tool like Octocatalog-diff: Testing deployments, automated testing of code, and catalog testing ("comparison of catalogs produced by two different Puppet versions or between two environments").
In each case, Octocatalog-diff makes sure major changes to Puppet roles across GitHub's environment can be deployed without breaking other Puppet rules.
Puppet could do this as well, but GitHub didn't want to have to grant access to the Puppet master to engineers who didn't really need it. To that end, Octocatalog-diff can run on its own, without access to the Puppet master.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday May 12, @07:23PM (5 children)
I've read there's a severe gender imbalance in Seattle, ie you won't find any girl..
Oh.. and Microsoft.
(Score: 2) by cafebabe on Friday May 12, @07:50PM (2 children)
Seattle is a well-known sausagefest [returnofkings.com] but it has 2527 furries [meetup.com].
Now is a good time to clear your cookies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @07:57PM (1 child)
That makes it all better then?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:04PM
Amazon sells fleshlights.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday May 12, @08:12PM (1 child)
I've read the same thing, that it's #2 for a bad male/female ratio only to the Bay Area.
The other thing I've read over and over about it is that you can't get high-speed internet service at home there within Seattle city limits (but it's ok in the other municipalities).
Yeah, MS is there but they're not that close to actual Seattle, they're way over in Redmond. The main tech giant in Seattle proper is Amazon.
So does anyone who actually lives/lived there have any better testimony to offer about Seattle? Is it a great place to work or does it suck?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:27PM
I heard everyone is homeless in Seattle so they don't have homes for dialup internet at home. And there's mobile coverage so who cares about wired internet anyway.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday May 12, @07:34PM
I like Ansible
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ansible_(software) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 12, @07:48PM (1 child)
Puppet Master Controls Devs! Chef Serves Them Up As Dog Food To Globalists!
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:02PM
pssh ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:10PM
and turned to ansible for sanity
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @08:21PM
These companies are tired of the talent wars in California, so they all open offices IN THE SAME CITY? They got the whole country to choose from and they all open Seattle offices? Why anyone would willingly pursue an MBA is beyond me.
