"Capsule Robot" Explores Colon

posted by martyb on Friday May 12, @08:53PM
takyon writes:

The final frontier is in your rear:

New research shows that an 18-mm magnetized capsule colonoscope, which can be paired with standard medical instruments, successfully performed intricate maneuvers inside the colon while guided by an external magnet attached to a robotic arm. Researchers believe this technology will reduce the potential discomfort of colonoscopies and lead to more people undergoing the life-saving screening test. [...] Researchers hope the capsule robot, which is inserted rectally, could be used safely and effectively in the future on humans to identify and remove pre-cancerous lesions and tumors detected during colonoscopy.

[...] Dr. Obstein and his team tested the capsule robot, which has a tether that is smaller in diameter than conventional endoscopes, 30 times in the colon of a pig. They reported that it successfully completed the maneuver of retroflexion, in which it bends backward to give the endoscopist a "reverse-view" of the colon wall, on its own (i.e. autonomously/autopilot) at the press of a button.

"Not only is the capsule robot able to actively maneuver through the GI tract to perform diagnostics, it is also able to perform therapeutic maneuvers, such as biopsies of tissue or polyp removal, due to the tether -- something that other capsule devices are unable to do," added Dr. Obstein. "Since the external magnet pulls the capsule robot with the tether segment from the front or head of the capsule, instead of a physician pushing the colonoscope from behind as in traditional endoscopy, we're able to avoid much of the physical pressure that is placed on the patient's colon -- possibly reducing the need for sedation or pain medication."

[Besides the obvious medical benefits, I had to run this story because it nearly writes its own jokes — have fun! --martyb]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @09:11PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @09:11PM (#508854)

    That's a bummer, man.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday May 12, @09:19PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday May 12, @09:19PM (#508857)

    And I think it's gonna be a long long time
    'Till crap out brings me round again to find
    I'm not the man they think I am at home
    Oh no no no I'm rectum man
    Rectum man cutting up his colon in here alone

  • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday May 12, @09:41PM

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Friday May 12, @09:41PM (#508867)

    ...so this is the new probe mission to Uranus

  • (Score: 2) by edIII on Friday May 12, @09:43PM (1 child)

    by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Friday May 12, @09:43PM (#508868)

    It sounds like it is exploring a planet, or region of space :) Perhaps it should be "A Colon", Colons plural?

    Dr. Obstein and his team tested the capsule robot, which has a tether that is smaller in diameter than conventional endoscopes, 30 times in the colon of a pig.

    Great. If it goes rogue then we can at least use the pull out maneuver.

    "Since the external magnet pulls the capsule robot with the tether segment from the front or head of the capsule, instead of a physician pushing the colonoscope from behind as in traditional endoscopy, we're able to avoid much of the physical pressure that is placed on the patient's colon -- possibly reducing the need for sedation or pain medication."

    Yeah, you didn't reduce the need for sedation. It's a robot going up my fucking ass, and the only thoughts I will have are, "Did they fuzz the code? What about that CVE I read this morning? Is it on the latest kernel release?". It's something made by people that only have profit motives in their hearts, which really makes me nervous about putting their product in my ass.

    If it's a robot attached to a tether going up my ass, then yes, I will be sedated :)

    • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday May 12, @09:55PM

      by krishnoid (1156) on Friday May 12, @09:55PM (#508873)

      It's a robot going up my fucking ass, and the only thoughts I will have are,

      "I'm paying good money for this."

      Wow, the future. Happy International Robot's Day!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @10:07PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @10:07PM (#508877)

    It failed half way, so it only explored a semicolon.

