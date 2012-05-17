An Anonymous Coward writes:

Waymo plans to add another 500 minivans to the ones they already have wired for autonomous operation and let selected customers in the Phoenix area use them. Story found at this link, http://www.automotivetestingtechnologyinternational.com/news.php?NewsID=85295

These vehicles have already been tested on public roads by employees and contractors. The latest trials will enable the company to obtain data on how people experience and use self-driving vehicles.

Waymo is looking for participants from a range of backgrounds with different transportation needs. Initial users will be able to book minivans using a mobile app.

“We’re at the point when it’s really important to find how real people, outside the Google environment, will use this technology. Our goal is that they will use this for all their transportation needs,” said John Krafcik, Waymo CEO.