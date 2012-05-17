from the why-not-use-customers-for-beta-testing dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:
Waymo plans to add another 500 minivans to the ones they already have wired for autonomous operation and let selected customers in the Phoenix area use them. Story found at this link, http://www.automotivetestingtechnologyinternational.com/news.php?NewsID=85295
These vehicles have already been tested on public roads by employees and contractors. The latest trials will enable the company to obtain data on how people experience and use self-driving vehicles.
Waymo is looking for participants from a range of backgrounds with different transportation needs. Initial users will be able to book minivans using a mobile app.
“We’re at the point when it’s really important to find how real people, outside the Google environment, will use this technology. Our goal is that they will use this for all their transportation needs,” said John Krafcik, Waymo CEO.
Krafcik seems to be another one of the anointed ones out of Detroit, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Krafcik See for example the meteoric ride (and eventual crash landing) of John Z. DeLorean...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 13, @02:25AM
Offering public transportation to select individuals will tell you little. Cherry picked customers, picked on what basis, exactly? Education? Neighborhood? Affluence? Uh-huh - you're going to get the kind of results you want, just like polling certain demographics.
When the service opens to the general public, it will be like mass transit buses, trains, trolleys, or whatever. The poor people will be using them. Poor people do some funny things when they don't own stuff. Graffiti, vandalism, outright destruction. How ya gonna prevent druggies from using the service? Despite rave reviews early on, self driving vehicles used for public transportation will turn into utter trash, real soon. At which point, the people being solicited right now will turn their backs on the entire scheme.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @02:40AM
Have you even ridden public transit in the past ten years? I doubt you have. You would have noticed that graffiti is nonexistent and vandalism just does not happen anymore. There are cameras everywhere and vandals are identified and prosecuted. No one dares to risk tagging a vehicle because everyone knows the certainty of getting caught. Transit companies strictly enforce codes of conduct now and disruptive riders are removed immediately.
Ride a bus sometime. You will be pleasantly surprised at how neat and clean and orderly it is. Big Brother and Social Justice Warriors are ever vigilantly looking after you.
