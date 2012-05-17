Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Dungeons 2 is currently free on the Humble Store for a limited time, has a Linux version

posted by cmn32480 on Friday May 12, @06:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the because-FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

No need to sell off your minions to make a quick buck, as Dungeon 2 is currently completely free on the Humble Store.

Source: https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/dungeons-2-is-currently-free-on-the-humble-store-for-a-limited-time-has-a-linux-version.9643

That's pretty much it. Happy gaming. -cmn32480

Here is link for game at the Humble Store - just under 22 hours left... -- I got it yesterday and it worked for me -- CoolHand

Original Submission


«  Earliest Known Evidence for Microbial Life on Land: 3.48 Billion Years Old
Dungeons 2 is currently free on the Humble Store for a limited time, has a Linux version | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 12, @06:28PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Friday May 12, @06:28PM (#508779) Journal

    So when does the offer expire?

    --
    [SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:47PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:47PM (#508789)

    I stopped buying games from them because their website sucks. Payment problems, missing or invalid codes, shitty customer support, etc. I just tried getting this game and all I get is "An error occurred while processing your request." They used to be a good source until they got popular.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:54PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:54PM (#508790)

      I stopped buying games because masturbation is cheaper.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:57PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:57PM (#508791)

      It only lets you checkout if you use Steam anyway. Humble *used* to care about DRM-free games (and multi-platform support) -- I purchased many of their bundles in the past for this reason.

      Oh well. I'll keep giving my money to Good Old Games.

(1)