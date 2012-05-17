17/05/12/180232 story
posted by cmn32480 on Friday May 12, @06:22PM
from the because-FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
No need to sell off your minions to make a quick buck, as Dungeon 2 is currently completely free on the Humble Store.
Source: https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/dungeons-2-is-currently-free-on-the-humble-store-for-a-limited-time-has-a-linux-version.9643
That's pretty much it. Happy gaming. -cmn32480
Here is link for game at the Humble Store - just under 22 hours left... -- I got it yesterday and it worked for me -- CoolHand
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday May 12, @06:28PM
So when does the offer expire?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:47PM (2 children)
I stopped buying games from them because their website sucks. Payment problems, missing or invalid codes, shitty customer support, etc. I just tried getting this game and all I get is "An error occurred while processing your request." They used to be a good source until they got popular.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:54PM
I stopped buying games because masturbation is cheaper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @06:57PM
It only lets you checkout if you use Steam anyway. Humble *used* to care about DRM-free games (and multi-platform support) -- I purchased many of their bundles in the past for this reason.
Oh well. I'll keep giving my money to Good Old Games.
