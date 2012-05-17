from the 2x²+x+64 dept.
If you've ever had to help your child with math homework, you really appreciate their teachers, who do it every day. "Math anxiety" isn't something only kids experience.
Maybe you haven't seen an algebra formula in years, and weren't that comfortable with them when you were a student. Maybe you're a skilled mathematician, but don't know how to explain what you're doing to a child. Whatever the case, math homework can leave parents feeling every bit as frustrated as their children. Homework doesn't have to lead to unpleasantness, though.
What I've learned through my own experience—as a teacher, a researcher, from helping my own children, and now watching my daughter work as an elementary school mathematics teacher—is that communication is (excuse the pun) the common denominator when it comes to making math homework a positive experience.
The National Science Foundation (NSF), where I work, is dedicated to research. We support scientists across the country who study learning and education systems. But we're also teachers at heart. On lunch breaks in the past, a group of us gathered to help our NSF peers with their own questions about how to help their kids learn math.
Do Soylentils have better tips, things that have really helped their own kids learn math?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @05:08AM
Since the homework is almost certainly going to require only rote memorization to solve, the kid shouldn't need help to be able to find the correct answers. Maybe they will need help in actually understanding the material, but at that point, you really should just homeschool them if possible; it would probably be more effective than the disaster that is our education system, and would be more helpful than just occasionally helping with homework.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @05:21AM (2 children)
Stop teaching math. It just doesn't work.
For really gifted kids, math at school is incredibly boring. Endless repetition of things they already know. Their desires for more fulfilling mathematical knowledge are left unanswered -- not lust for more complicated mathematical formulae, but joy that comes from dabbling in something that can be as abstract as one wants. Math in schools is not leaving anything to the child to discover on its own... and that is how schools lose mathematical prodigies, instead of fostering their talents.
For the rest, math is just an obstacle to overcome, not a joy to be had, or a useful thing to learn. And as a result, they just don't learn it. If anything, they just memorize.
One of the examples given, was 1/3 + 1/4. I dare say that it is not a problem of lack of genuine understanding by the child, but a problem of lack of any interest in the problem. Mathematical prodigies will do the task without even realizing that there exists a problem, the rest will do the task by remembering an arbitrary rule without realizing what is the actual problem they are actually solving.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 13, @05:25AM (1 child)
Gifted kids ought to be smart enough to outsmart school and workaround it..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @05:41AM
By quitting and furthering their education another way, you mean? I agree.
But if that's not what you meant, then they would have to waste their time completing useless assignments, and that's time they could be using to actually learn something. If something is a waste of time on a very fundamental level, then no amount of workarounds will give you your time back.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 13, @05:22AM
Considering a recent soylentnews submission [soylentnews.org]. Has there been any evaluation on what teaching methods that are the most efficient ones? Currently it seems more like throwing dart arrows in the dark and see what sticks.
