The Cannes Film Festival is taking a stand against Netflix. Responding to a rumor that the streaming service's Okja, directed by Bong Joon Ho, and The Meyerowitz Stories, directed by Noah Baumbach, would be excluded from awards consideration after being included in the Competition lineup, the festival released a statement clarifying and adjusting its positioning going forward. The short version: From now on, if you want to compete at Cannes, your movie had better be released in French movie theaters—not just online.
There has long been a point of tension between Cannes and Netflix, to the extent where the inclusion of Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories came as a bit of a surprise. Netflix films had previously been snubbed and festival officials had advocated for "discouraging" the streaming service's online-first approach to release. The two movies included in Cannes' lineup this year are slated for theatrical bows stateside, but according to the festival's official statement, "no agreement has been reached" to get the moves into French cinemas and the effort to reach one was made "in vain." However, the statement does clarify that this rule goes into effect next year, so Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories will remain in competition and eligible for the Palme d'Or.
Seems the Cannes Film Festival is less about film and more about an outdated business model.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 13, @06:18AM
Next move, Netflix opens at least two movie theaters in France. Then a international corporate public relations bitchfight ensues! Popcorn sales goes up.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Saturday May 13, @06:42AM (3 children)
Maybe I really am out of touch. I have never heard of this Cannes film festival. Do people (besides the people making the movies and running this "festival") even care?
Do you think one single person is going to drop NetFlix because some shitty film didn't get in a shitty film festival? Do you think NetFlix gives half a shit?
I bet somewhere there was a NetFlix CEO rolling around on the ground laughing like Porky Pig when he heard about this Cannes Film Festival robbing NetFlix of their gold by putting a clothyard shaft through their wishbone.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uViZ9a09RFY [youtube.com]
jasassin@gmail.com
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Saturday May 13, @06:47AM
Wrong link. Here's the right one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXydhFFr5QE [youtube.com]
jasassin@gmail.com
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @07:08AM
Maybe I really am out of touch. I have never heard of this Cannes film festival. Do people (besides the people making the movies and running this "festival") even care?
I'd say you were. I don't even care about movies and I'm aware of it. And that it's also quite prestigious: [wikipedia.org]
Given that you obviously live in a cave, you probably won't recognize any of the past winners, either [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday May 13, @07:12AM
If you are European, you are definitely out of touch. If you are American, it's probably just the typical American ignorance about the rest of the world.
You seem to be quite fond of the term "shitty". Maybe because it somehow relates to your own properties? ;-)
On a more serious note: Someone who already has Netflix certainly won't cancel his subscription. But someone who has not a Netflix subscription might have considered getting one if Netflix films had been nominated (or even won) in Cannes. This is especially true in France, but also in the rest of Europe.
And I'm pretty sure you'll lose that bet. Netflix knows quite well that Europe is a big market.
