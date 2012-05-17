from the c80eab5af3a3b8ab69c0e3a3d444540f2d740c76 dept.
"Beginning May 9, 2017, Microsoft released updates to Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 to block sites that are protected with a SHA-1 certificate from loading and to display an invalid certificate warning," the company announced.
The change, however, impacts only SHA-1 certificates that chain to a root in the Microsoft Trusted Root Program where the end-entity certificate or the issuing intermediate uses SHA-1. This means that enterprises or self-signed SHA-1 certificates won't be affected by this. They are, however, encouraged to migrate to SHA-2 based certificates as fast as possible.
"Microsoft recommends that all customers migrate to SHA-2, and the use of SHA-1 as a hashing algorithm for signing purposes is discouraged and is no longer a best practice. The root cause of the problem is a known weakness of the SHA-1 hashing algorithm that exposes it to collision attacks. Such attacks could allow an attacker to generate additional certificates that have the same digital signature as an original," the company notes.
Source: Microsoft Kills SHA-1 Support in Edge, Internet Explorer 11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @08:10AM
Breaking news for almost 24 hours, the duty editor doesn't give a damn.
What the fuck has he volunteered for an editor, then?
Almost 100 countries hit by ransomware attack [abc.net.au]
'Accidental hero' finds kill switch to stop spread of ransomware cyber-attack [theguardian.com]
