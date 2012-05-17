Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Dakota Access Pipeline Suffers Oil Leak Even Before Becoming Operational

posted by mrpg on Saturday May 13, @11:58AM   Printer-friendly
from the of-course dept.
News

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The Dakota Access pipeline already had its first leak – 84 gallons of oil – at a pump station in South Dakota in early April, sparking outrage and calling into question its environmental safety.

[...] The report of the spill can be found on the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources website. The agency apparently did not make any official announcement on the incident as it was relatively minor and had no environmental impact, according to Brian Walsh, a scientist with the department, as cited by the Guardian. The site "was cleaned up right away," the official added as quoted by ABC news.

The spill occurred less than 110 miles from Lake Oahe, which supplies Sioux tribes with water.

Source: Dakota Access pipeline suffers oil leak even before becoming operational

Original Submission


«  A Third of Virtual Servers Are Zombies
Dakota Access Pipeline Suffers Oil Leak Even Before Becoming Operational | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @12:21PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @12:21PM (#509111)

    They get their way, shove the pipeline through, and I wish I wasn't so cynical to think that this was a staged middle finger to the tribe. "Fuck you, shut up, or the next one goes into your very means of survival!"

    For anyone who thinks that is absurd, much more money has been wasted on symbolic gestures by rich dudes.

  • (Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Saturday May 13, @12:27PM (5 children)

    by wisnoskij (5149) <jonathonwisnoskiNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Saturday May 13, @12:27PM (#509114)

    Pump stations get slight spillage, they are designed to handled them, up to thousands of gallons with less environmental impact than my spilling a table spoon of oil when I go to change my oil.

    --
    Respect my Authoritah!!!

    • (Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Saturday May 13, @12:31PM (3 children)

      by its_gonna_be_yuge! (6454) on Saturday May 13, @12:31PM (#509116)

      Pump stations get slight spillage, they are designed to handled them, up to thousands of gallons with less environmental impact than my spilling a table spoon of oil when I go to change my oil.

      That's not really the point though, is it? Forcing this pipeline through was done under the "it's all safe - look ma, no leaks" banner. This slight spill puts an end to that ridiculous lie.

      • (Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Saturday May 13, @12:35PM (2 children)

        by wisnoskij (5149) <jonathonwisnoskiNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Saturday May 13, @12:35PM (#509117)

        No.
        No oil spilled into the environment.
        And we we know that pipelines are the absolute safest and most environmentally friendly way of transporting oil known to man by a long shot. Spills and environmental damage are possible, but are way lower than any other method.

        --
        Respect my Authoritah!!!

        • (Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Saturday May 13, @12:53PM

          by its_gonna_be_yuge! (6454) on Saturday May 13, @12:53PM (#509126)

          No. No oil spilled into the environment.

          Again, that simply isn't the point. If you state there will be no leaks, and then rely on retaining structures to hold in leaks that do happen, it still means there are leaks.

        • (Score: 2) by driven on Saturday May 13, @01:14PM

          by driven (6295) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 13, @01:14PM (#509129)

          "And we we know that pipelines are the absolute safest and most environmentally friendly way of transporting oil known to man by a long shot"

          Depends where you run the pipelines. Pipeline planners have no qualms about routing piping next to (or even through) fresh water bodies. Environmental catastrophe is inevitable.

    • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Saturday May 13, @12:47PM

      by zocalo (302) on Saturday May 13, @12:47PM (#509123)
      The same applies to non-pollutant liquids being pumped as well, right down to potable water. You generally expect some leakage and the occassional accidental spill at pumping stations so design for it; that generally means sitting all your pumping equipment in a bunded pit with facilities for drainage and easier retrieval of split liquid for whatever disposal or reclaimation processes you have in place. While there are absolutely valid concerns for the construction and operation of the Dakota pipeline, this seems much more like business as usual being spun into something it isn't to try and generate an "I told you so" story for those opposed to the pipeline. Not exactly fake news, but definitely not the major incident and sign of things to come that some of the reporting is portraying it as.
      --
      UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(1)