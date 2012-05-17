from the of-course dept.
The Dakota Access pipeline already had its first leak – 84 gallons of oil – at a pump station in South Dakota in early April, sparking outrage and calling into question its environmental safety.
[...] The report of the spill can be found on the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources website. The agency apparently did not make any official announcement on the incident as it was relatively minor and had no environmental impact, according to Brian Walsh, a scientist with the department, as cited by the Guardian. The site "was cleaned up right away," the official added as quoted by ABC news.
The spill occurred less than 110 miles from Lake Oahe, which supplies Sioux tribes with water.
Source: Dakota Access pipeline suffers oil leak even before becoming operational
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @12:21PM
They get their way, shove the pipeline through, and I wish I wasn't so cynical to think that this was a staged middle finger to the tribe. "Fuck you, shut up, or the next one goes into your very means of survival!"
For anyone who thinks that is absurd, much more money has been wasted on symbolic gestures by rich dudes.
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Saturday May 13, @12:27PM (5 children)
Pump stations get slight spillage, they are designed to handled them, up to thousands of gallons with less environmental impact than my spilling a table spoon of oil when I go to change my oil.
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Saturday May 13, @12:31PM (3 children)
Pump stations get slight spillage, they are designed to handled them, up to thousands of gallons with less environmental impact than my spilling a table spoon of oil when I go to change my oil.
That's not really the point though, is it? Forcing this pipeline through was done under the "it's all safe - look ma, no leaks" banner. This slight spill puts an end to that ridiculous lie.
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Saturday May 13, @12:35PM (2 children)
No.
No oil spilled into the environment.
And we we know that pipelines are the absolute safest and most environmentally friendly way of transporting oil known to man by a long shot. Spills and environmental damage are possible, but are way lower than any other method.
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Saturday May 13, @12:53PM
No oil spilled into the environment.
Again, that simply isn't the point. If you state there will be no leaks, and then rely on retaining structures to hold in leaks that do happen, it still means there are leaks.
(Score: 2) by driven on Saturday May 13, @01:14PM
"And we we know that pipelines are the absolute safest and most environmentally friendly way of transporting oil known to man by a long shot"
Depends where you run the pipelines. Pipeline planners have no qualms about routing piping next to (or even through) fresh water bodies. Environmental catastrophe is inevitable.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Saturday May 13, @12:47PM
