A future where drones drop off your online orders is another step closer this week after a new record was set for the world's longest drone delivery. On May 5, a fixed-wing HQ-40 UAV carried a package more than 97 miles (156 km), under the watchful eye of the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS).
Drones from companies like Amazon, 7-Eleven, Domino's and UPS have already taken to the skies to deliver packages and pizza to customers, but those trips are usually short, last-mile trials. The record-breaking UAV journey covered 97 miles from a location in central Texas to carry a pneumatic part to the city of Austin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @03:34PM (1 child)
The BQM-145 has a 135 kg payload and 1300 km (810 miles) range.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday May 13, @04:15PM
>The BQM-145 has a 135 kg payload and 1300 km (810 miles) range.
And what kind of ground support does it require (runways, maintenance crews, etc.?)
If a drone isn't VTOL and capable of return to origin without refuel/recharge, it's not much of a delivery drone, it's more of a middle-link in the chain drone, kind of like the autopilot on all the FedEx jets that fly out of Memphis.
