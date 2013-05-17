Stories
How Australia Bungled Its $36 Billion High-Speed Internet Rollout

posted by cmn32480 on Saturday May 13, @04:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the next-time-without-the-oops dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Fed up with Australian internet speeds that trail those in most of the developed world, Morgan Jaffit turned to a more reliable method of data transfer: the postal system.

Hundreds of thousands of people from around the world have downloaded Hand of Fate, an action video game made by his studio in Brisbane, Defiant Development. But when Defiant worked with an audio designer in Melbourne, more than 1,000 miles away, Mr. Jaffit knew it would be quicker to send a hard drive by road than to upload the files, which could take several days.

"It's really the big file sizes that kill us," said Mr. Jaffit, the company's co-founder and creative director. "When we release an update and there's a small bug, that can kill us by three or four days."

Australia, a wealthy nation with a widely envied quality of life, lags in one essential area of modern life: its internet speed. Eight years after the country began an unprecedented broadband modernization effort that will cost at least 49 billion Australian dollars, or $36 billion, its average internet speed lags that of the United States, most of Western Europe, Japan and South Korea. In the most recent ranking of internet speeds by Akamai, a networking company, Australia came in at an embarrassing No. 51, trailing developing economies like Thailand and Kenya.

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday May 13, @05:03PM

    by kaszz (4211) on Saturday May 13, @05:03PM (#509204) Journal

    From what I remember it was deliberately derailed by Mr Turner and some telecommunications companies that had other interests.

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday May 13, @05:49PM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 13, @05:49PM (#509215) Homepage Journal

    "Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes hurtling down the highway."

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
