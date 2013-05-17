Stories
Avast Blocks the Entire Internet – Again

posted by cmn32480 on Saturday May 13, @06:01PM   Printer-friendly
from the whoopsie-daisy dept.
Fnord666 writes:

It seems an Avast update has screwed the pooch again, blocking HTTP requests from all applications. That's also going to make getting support to fix the issue a bit of a problem.

An Avast software update pushed out on Wednesday is preventing web access for at least some devices running the firm's freebie anti-malware software.

Users affected by the problem have started threads (here and here among others) on Avast's support forum.

El Reg learnt of the issue through reader Michael S.

"Non tech savvy users will have issues reporting or getting the problem fixed," he explained. "To regain web access you have to disable Web Shield or disable Avast or uninstall Avast. To fix the issue you have to do a clean install of the latest version of software."

It's unclear how widespread the problem is. Avast's PR reps have acknowledged our requests for comment but are yet to supply a substantive response.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by physicsmajor on Saturday May 13, @06:06PM (2 children)

    by physicsmajor (1471) on Saturday May 13, @06:06PM (#509220)

    This means Avast users continue to be vulnerable to the WCry, for example via a compromised computer being brought on the local network, as WCry attacks through SMB but the kill switch is a HTTP request to a random now-registered website. Stellar job!

