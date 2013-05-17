The South China Morning Post reports that China and the United States have agreed on an arrangement for trade between the two countries to be liberalised.

US credit rating services, electronic payment services and bond underwriting business are now all allowed in Chinese market.

[...] Under this agreement, China will accept beef from the US into the Chinese market, effectively ending the 14-year ban on American beef after an outbreak of mad-cow disease in [the] US in 2003.

Reciprocally, [the] US will allow Chinese cooked chicken to [be sold] in the American market.