The South China Morning Post reports that China and the United States have agreed on an arrangement for trade between the two countries to be liberalised.
US credit rating services, electronic payment services and bond underwriting business are now all allowed in Chinese market.
[...] Under this agreement, China will accept beef from the US into the Chinese market, effectively ending the 14-year ban on American beef after an outbreak of mad-cow disease in [the] US in 2003.
Reciprocally, [the] US will allow Chinese cooked chicken to [be sold] in the American market.
The deal also provides for Chinese banks to operate in the United States, and for liquefied natural gas from the United States to be sold in China.
