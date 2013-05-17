Veritas has patched multiple remote code execution vulnerabilities in its NetBackup software and the appliance by the same name.

The vulnerabilities should be patched with this hotfix as soon as possible.

The affected versions are NetBackup 7.7.2, 7.7.3, and 8.0; and NetBackup Appliances 2.7.2, 2.7.3, and 3.0 (which is also available as a virtual appliance).

In all, five vulnerabilities were disclosed by Google Security's Sven Blumenstein and Xiaoran Wang.