Veritas has patched multiple remote code execution vulnerabilities in its NetBackup software and the appliance by the same name.
The vulnerabilities should be patched with this hotfix as soon as possible.
The affected versions are NetBackup 7.7.2, 7.7.3, and 8.0; and NetBackup Appliances 2.7.2, 2.7.3, and 3.0 (which is also available as a virtual appliance).
In all, five vulnerabilities were disclosed by Google Security's Sven Blumenstein and Xiaoran Wang.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 13, @11:17PM
While the companies sitting on known vulnerabilities deserve no love either; move and more, this Google Project Zero crap is sounding like a "Lovely business you got going there... be a shame if something were to happen to it..."
I understand the 90 day window after which the vulnerability is publicly disclosed to get the companies to get their shit together and start fixing this shit already, but dude, doesn't google have more interesting things to do^W^W^W^Wpeople to track?
At what point is google doing the NSA's job (the 'protecting us networks' not the 'tracking people', the latter is something they've been doing for a long time already) and more importantly, what's in this for Google?
