from the hot-idea dept.
Tesla's Solar Roof Pricing Is Cheap Enough to Catch Fire
Tesla Inc. has begun taking $1,000 deposits for its remarkable solar roof tiles—to be delivered this summer at a price point that could expand the U.S. solar market.
Tesla will begin with production of two of the four styles it unveiled in October: a smooth glass and a textured glass tile. 1 Roofing a 2,000 square-foot home in New York state—with 40 percent coverage of active solar tiles and battery backup for night-time use—would cost about $50,000 after federal tax credits and generate $64,000 in energy over 30 years, according to Tesla's website calculator.
That's more expensive upfront than a typical roof, but less expensive than a typical roof with traditional solar and back-up batteries. The warranty is for the lifetime of your home.
"The pricing is better than I expected, better than everyone expected," said Hugh Bromley, a solar analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance who had been skeptical about the potential market impact of the new product. Tesla's cost for active solar tiles is about $42 per square foot, "significantly below" BNEF's prior estimate of $68 per square foot, Bromley said. Inactive tiles will cost $11 per square foot.
Also: Elon Musk has discovered a new passion in life — and it could be Tesla's best product yet
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday May 14, @07:12AM (1 child)
Solar is great stuff...but. I'm getting more and more skeptical about the whole thing.
Germany how has something like 30GW of installed solar capacity. On a cloudy day in the depths of winter, these installations were delivering around 1% of their rated capacity. So Germany also has coal and gas power plants that can deliver this power. So they pay to maintain two completely independent energy systems. Worse, coal and gas power plants have to be running on standby, even if solar is delivering.
You would think that the solution, or part of the solution, would be energy storage. In Switzerland, there are lots of power plants designed to provide that storage: a pair of lakes at differing altitudes, connected by a power plant. When there is too much energy available, water from the lower lake is pumped up. When energy is needed, it is generated by draining the upper lake. However, the massive subsidies Germany uses to push solar have totally screwed up energy pricing. These storage plants - exactly what you want to help balance our solar energy over the course of hours or days - are going bankrupt.
The response within Switzerland is - coming up for a vote this weekend - a huge package of subsidies for hydroelectric, to counterbalance those German subsidies for solar. This is great for companies that want to live off of government handouts, but it doesn't actually solve the problem. It causes even more distortions, which will be balanced out by more government intervention, ad nauseum.
Can we just get our governments out of the market, and let renewables settle into the market wherever they belong?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Sunday May 14, @07:17AM
Forgot to tie my earlier comment into Tesla... The point here is that Tesla received massive government subsidies. And look at the numbers:
would cost about $50,000 after federal tax credits and generate $64,000 in energy over 30 years
So the production is subsidized, the installation is subsidized, and even then the solar cells take 30 years to break even - assuming no maintenance costs (like replacing batteries) during those 30 years.
The numbers just do not add up.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @07:20AM
Sure I have a passion for sucking nigger cock. Too bad I haven't made a successful career of it. Now, Musk, any fucking thing that rich shit does just makes him richer, because he's a lucky motherfucker living a charmed life. Somebody should fucking murder that scumbag. Death to Musk. Kill the asshole before he gets his ass to Mars. Fuck Musk!
Reply to This