Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Safety of Drugs Approved by FDA Surveyed

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday May 14, @12:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the cheap,-fast,-safe,-pick-two dept.
Science

butthurt writes:

Kaiser Health News reports on work published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (DOI: 10.1001/jama.2017.5150). In the journal article, the researchers concluded that

Among 222 novel therapeutics approved by the FDA from 2001 through 2010, 32% were affected by a postmarket safety event. Biologics, psychiatric therapeutics, and accelerated and near–regulatory deadline approval were statistically significantly associated with higher rates of events [...]

According to the Kaiser Health News article, the 21st Century Cures Act, enacted in December,

[...] offers ways to speed drug approval by pushing the FDA to consider different kinds of evidence beyond the three phases of traditional clinical trials. The new process has made some researchers worry that it will open the door for more unsafe approvals.

additional coverage:

Original Submission


«  Apple’s Watch Can Detect an Abnormal Heart Rhythm With 97% Accuracy, UCSF Study Says
Safety of Drugs Approved by FDA Surveyed | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday May 14, @12:30PM

    by Gaaark (41) on Sunday May 14, @12:30PM (#509433) Homepage Journal

    We don' need no steeenking drug safety! We need more profits for drug companies!!

    Let the drug companies set high prices, and then if people die, hope the company made enough money that quarter to pay off the families. Everyones happy, no?

    --
    --- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(1)