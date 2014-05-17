"The openSUSE project has announced that its authentication system has been breached and a number of services have been shut down or put into read-only mode. "This includes the openSUSE OBS, wiki, and forums. The scope and impact of the breach is not yet fully clear. The disabling of authentication is to ensure the protection of our systems and user data while the situation is fully investigated. Based on the information available at this time, there is a possibility that the breach is limited to users of non-openSUSE infrastructure that shares the same authentication system." There does not appear to be reason to worry that the download infrastructure has been compromised.