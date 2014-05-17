17/05/14/0158224 story
"The openSUSE project has announced that its authentication system has been breached and a number of services have been shut down or put into read-only mode. "This includes the openSUSE OBS, wiki, and forums. The scope and impact of the breach is not yet fully clear. The disabling of authentication is to ensure the protection of our systems and user data while the situation is fully investigated. Based on the information available at this time, there is a possibility that the breach is limited to users of non-openSUSE infrastructure that shares the same authentication system." There does not appear to be reason to worry that the download infrastructure has been compromised.
Full Story: https://lwn.net/Articles/722591/
(Score: 2, Informative) by shrewdsheep on Sunday May 14, @02:15PM
I am an openSUSE user and make use of several openSUSE services, including OBS and the forums. I was wandering what was going on on Friday and learned here first about the reason. Good luck to the admins to fix the problem soon and thanks to the submitter/editor for pushing this story out timely. One problem with the openSUSE websites is that the information is usually there but very hard to find.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @02:37PM
zomg!!!!11!! teh horrorz!!!!!1!! teh linux is teh haxxorz-pwned!!!11!!!
No doubt a joint Microsoft-Russian-Sanders-Trump plot to hack Debbie Wasserman-Schultz's top secret plan to elect Chelsea!
God bless the DNC!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 14, @02:43PM
I'll make a guess that they don't use Microsoft in their servers and thus this isn't related to the ransomware attack?
