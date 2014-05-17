17/05/14/023247 story
posted by cmn32480 on Sunday May 14, @03:27PM
from the sounds-reasonable dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Microsoft just announced that three different versions of the free Linux operating system — Ubuntu, Suse, and Fedora — are coming to the Windows Store, the app market in Windows 10.
It sounds weird, but it makes perfect sense. In early 2016, Microsoft announced the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), a way for developers to use full versions of Linux within Windows 10 itself.
Putting aside the historical ramifications here — Microsoft spent the 90s unsuccessfully trying to stamp out Linux, a free alternative to Windows — it was a move intended to bait programmers into using Windows 10.
Source: http://www.businessinsider.com/microsoft-store-gets-ubuntu-suse-fedora-linux-2017-5
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Sunday May 14, @03:32PM (1 child)
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2000/07/31/ms_ballmer_linux_is_communism/ [theregister.co.uk]
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 14, @03:36PM
And Microsoft is Mussolini :p
Ballmer has strengths, like being the richest chair thrower in the world!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday May 14, @03:34PM (1 child)
It will be telemetrified such that it will be worthless for secrecy. Not really full Unix, though one can probably make use of Microsoft (video) drivers. Also lack the uptime stability of a proper installation.
The end game is to let Microsoft users have the benefits of Unix software but not letting Unix have the benefit of Microsoft software.. or just about anything. I can see the next wave open source programs..
Not running Microsoft environment ..... [FAIL]
No use for you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @04:05PM
What does uname -a report under Ubuntu on Windows?
Occurred to me I would like to be able to check if running under windows so applications could report that their security is insecure for purposes of ensuring conversations are not intentionally logged by unauthorized third parties. (M$/NSA)
That is actually something worth submitting to security conscious open source projects that run on both Windows and Linux. If running on Windows 7-10 and using pidgin+otr for instance, it should send a warning during initial private conversation handshake that the user is running an operating system that may be logging you even if neither end is.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday May 14, @04:25PM
There is a reason why many *nix users are willing to use a MS VM. The VM can be jailed, quite nicely, and examined. All traffic can be intercepted, easily, and examined. Or, traffic can be stopped cold, if that's what you want. With a MS VM on Linux, Microsoft is tamed, and secure, or at least as secure as you want/need it to be.
So, Microsoft is providing a "subsystem" for Linux. Awesome. As AC asks, what does uname -a report? Does the Linux know that it is inside of a VM, or is it ignorant of that fact? I won't even ask about Microsoft monitoring. All that telemetry is "good" for you, because it ensures everything runs correctly, right?
"Subsystem". Alright, we won't call it a hypervisor, or any of the other more common names. But, bottom line, Microsoft will control Linux. Which means, it ain't really Linux.
