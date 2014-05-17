from the SEC dept.
If the government really wanted to protect us from ourselves they would limit gambling, which costs poor people a lot and is known to result in unfavorable odds, and they would discontinue the lottery. Instead because the lottery and gambling make the government and big institutions money they are legal. Restricting pattern day trading is, likewise, an attempt to give those with money more leverage over those without money. This law directly discriminates against those without money and it was passed by those with money. The government has essentially passed two sets of laws, one for the rich and one for the poor.
These laws were undemocratically passed by the rich for the rich under the false pretense of protecting the poor. Such is a hallmark of an aristocracy. No nation should have a different set of laws for the rich than for the poor.
The entire Wikipedia article, especially all the criticisms, are worth reading.
FINRA (formerly National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. or NASD) rule applies to any customer who buys and sells a particular security in the same trading day (day trades), and does this four or more times in any five consecutive business day period; the rule applies to margin accounts, but not to cash accounts. A pattern day trader is subject to special rules. The main rule is that in order to engage in pattern day trading you must maintain an equity balance of at least $25,000 in a margin account.
[...] The SEC believes that people whose account equity is less than $25,000 may represent less-sophisticated traders, who may be less able to handle the losses that may be associated with day trades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @11:14PM
...or allow losers in Las Vegas to write off their loses.
There's really no difference between the 2.
It's simply speculation.
Neither adds to the economy.
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Sunday May 14, @11:35PM (1 child)
The government is evil for not preventing me from gambling away my money at a slot machine.
The government is evil for not letting me gamble away by money on the stock market.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday May 14, @11:50PM
I tend to agree though I am also very much against HFT. It's at best gone from investment to pure gambling and at worst is blatant market manipulation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @12:09AM
The thing about FINRA is that it isn't a legal body, it's brokerage firms governing themselves so that the government won't step in and hamfistedly regulate in ways that are impractical or pointless more than the SEC already does. There is no real connection between FINRA and the people in government who could do things like stop the lottery.
The NYSE put this rule in place when trading fees were 10x what they are now, before inflation. A Pattern Day Trader would be paying roughly $50 a trade minimum, which is $250 for 5 trades in a week. With a $12,500 account the brokerage firm would be taking 2% of a person's account value in a week just in trading fees. Then we consider margin cost for such small investors was likely 10-20% at the time. Then consider that the average small investor is abysmal at trading, and buys the equivalent of Snapchat IPOs if given the chance. The industry looked at the situation and said "We're already fucking the peasants three ways, lets at least give them a fighting chance so they don't have the SEC sticking their nose in our business", which is a good thing.
Personally, I believe noone without half a million or industry experience should be allowed to touch anything but broad based mutual funds and etfs, but that would collapse the whole industry since it thrives on idiots losing money to market makers and brokers.
