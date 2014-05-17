from the oh-snap dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Shares in Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc. have plummeted in value by almost a quarter – to the tune of $6 billion. The drop comes after the first earnings report since the company went public showed a slowdown in user growth and revenue.
On Tuesday, the company posted a $2.2 billion loss in the first quarter, much of which was tied to compensation following the company’s IPO in March. After adjusting for the expected expenses, losses of $188.2 million were reported – greater than analysts anticipated.
The company’s stock dropped 23 percent in after-hours trading following the report, wiping a staggering $6 billion off the company’s value, according to Reuters.
Source: RT
Q1: 05-08-17 Earnings Summary via Seeking Alpha
(Score: 3, Touché) by kaszz on Sunday May 14, @07:54PM
The must sell out their users harder and please the almighty dollar!
Facebook is the model.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Sunday May 14, @08:01PM (1 child)
Have you given Snapchat any money?
Has any of its users?
Do people care about paying money to get hold of something Snapchat has (data, branding, assets, patents)?
No. No. And no.
And then you wonder why it's not worth a penny.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @08:31PM
No no no they will make it up in volume!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @08:18PM
That's the startup finance. Notice that VCs all already pocketed their fat profits? Suckas.
Remember, this is SV dominated by "social" whatchamacallit's.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @08:23PM (1 child)
How is this not misleading investors? First you do an IPO and then, but only after all the principals have made a killing selling their stock, you release your financial numbers and let the little guy get fucked over.
In the words of George Carlin: It's a big club... and YOU ain't in it [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by ledow on Sunday May 14, @08:34PM
What idiot buys stock on any kind of serious scale, on an IPO, without checking the financial numbers?
Gullible morons, that's who.
People who don't understand finance, that's who.
In short, people who shouldn't BE buying stocks in the first place.
If you want even 0.0001% of a company, and you spend thousands getting it, at which point do you just completely ignore the numbers, or the absence of the numbers? At the point which you invest because of a brand name you've heard of, hope for the best, and think you're doing more than just putting that crap in a bank. Or even buying a house with it.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 14, @08:34PM
A startup that just came out of IPO, whose sole product is a messaging app, recorded TWO BILLION DOLLARS loss.
I mean, if GM or IBM announces loss of $2B, we would think, dang, shit's messed with them outfits, but Snapchat? Barely out of IPO "social" startup? TWO FREAKING BILLION BUCKS?!
