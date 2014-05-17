from the new-colonial-era dept.
John Timmer at Ars Technica reports:
So, why Titan? The two closer destinations, the Moon and Mars, have atmospheres that are effectively nonexistent. That means any habitation will have to be extremely robust to hold its contents in place. Both worlds are also bathed in radiation, meaning those habitats will need to be built underground, as will any agricultural areas to feed the colonists. Any activities on the surface will have to be limited to avoid excessive radiation exposure.
Would anyone want to go to a brand-new world just to spend their lives in a cramped tunnel? Hendrix and Wohlforth suggest the answer will be "no." Titan, in contrast, offers a dense atmosphere that shields the surface from radiation and would make any structural failures problematic, rather than catastrophic. With an oxygen mask and enough warm clothing, humans could roam Titan's surface in the dim sunlight. Or, given the low gravity and dense atmosphere, they could float above it in a balloon or on personal wings.
The vast hydrocarbon seas and dunes, Hendrix and Wohlforth suggest, would allow polymers to handle many of the roles currently played by metal and wood. Drilling into Titan's crust would access a vast supply of liquid water in the moon's subsurface ocean. It's not all the comforts of home, but it's a lot more of them than you'd get on the Moon or Mars.
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Monday May 15, @02:45AM (1 child)
The atmosphere of Venus would be a better bet - 75degC and almost the same gravity, plus lots of sunshine. Also a lot closer than Titan. Just have to work around the H2SO4.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 15, @02:51AM
The Venusian atmosphere is definitely worth a shot because good luck getting 0.9g otherwise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @03:00AM
Would anyone want to go to a brand-new world just to spend their lives in a cramped tunnel?
Yes. They're called basement dwellers, they live in dark cramped spaces by choice, and they're antisocial loners who hate the Earth. Send them to another planet and everyone will be happier. The Facebook obsessed social media freaks don't want antisocial losers on their planet either.
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Monday May 15, @03:01AM
>enough warm clothing
Has anyone ever figured out what sort of clothing one would need to go out in a dense atmosphere at near absolute zero? First off it would need to be spacesuit suit quality, just a wiff of the air would freeze any skin it came in contact with instantly. But it would have to be so much more, space suits do not have to contend with 99% of heating or cooling as the vacuum around them provides very good insulation. While you might not be able to go out onto teh martian survafe without a few meters of shielding above your head, you might need to be swaddled in half a meter of insulation to survive titan.
Also, polymers do not stand up to the cold. Make as much plastic as you like, but don't expect any of it to survive contact with the atmosphere.
.14G also does not seem like enough to allow normal human functioning. The human body is far from guaranteed to survive long term in such low G conditions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @03:11AM
Instead of fuel tanks, you use oxidizer tanks. It's flipped around, but the chemistry works just the same.
