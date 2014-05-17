from the visualdb dept.
MapD Technologies Inc., one of a group of select companies that offer GPU-accelerated databases, today announced the open sourcing of its MapD Core database. The company is contributing the project to the open source community and placing its code on GitHub under an Apache 2 license in order to seed a new generation of data applications.
"MapD pioneered the use of graphics processing units (GPUs) to analyze multi-billion-row datasets in milliseconds, orders-of-magnitude faster than traditional CPU-based systems," the company said in a statement. "By open sourcing the MapD Core database and associated visualization libraries, MapD is making the world's fastest analytics platform available to everyone."
[...] The company also announced a free Community Edition of its software -- provided for non-commercial development and academic use...
Source: https://adtmag.com/articles/2017/05/08/mapd-gpu-database.aspx
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @03:57AM (2 children)
Isn't DBMS generally I/O bound? Does leveraging GPU actually help?
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday May 15, @04:24AM (1 child)
It all depends on how you design your schema, what and how you query it, and how large the whole thing is. But yeah, on the "serious" end of the scale, i.e. once you can't keep your indices in RAM, you're looking at an I/O bottleneck typically.
If you only have a few gig of data (or indices) and are running query-heavy things, then maybe there's a place for a GPU-based approach. According to their readme in the github project, mapd-core is a fully in-memory database and there is no rationale listed nor suggested environments it would be ideal for.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @04:37AM
Proprietary.
This sounds like a total non-starter open source project.
What is the point of this? We already have non-portable RDBMSes.
We already have open source visualization clients for those other RDBMSes.
We already have years of experience with those others not pulling the rug out from under us, and whether or not they just dumped the code on us and ran away.
So what do these guys actually offer?
