MapD Technologies Inc., one of a group of select companies that offer GPU-accelerated databases, today announced the open sourcing of its MapD Core database. The company is contributing the project to the open source community and placing its code on GitHub under an Apache 2 license in order to seed a new generation of data applications.

"MapD pioneered the use of graphics processing units (GPUs) to analyze multi-billion-row datasets in milliseconds, orders-of-magnitude faster than traditional CPU-based systems," the company said in a statement. "By open sourcing the MapD Core database and associated visualization libraries, MapD is making the world's fastest analytics platform available to everyone."

[...] The company also announced a free Community Edition of its software -- provided for non-commercial development and academic use...