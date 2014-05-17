from the phme dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Since 2008, most of Intel's chipsets have contained a tiny homunculus computer called the "Management Engine" (ME). The ME is a largely undocumented master controller for your CPU: it works with system firmware during boot and has direct access to system memory, the screen, keyboard, and network. All of the code inside the ME is secret, signed, and tightly controlled by Intel. Last week, vulnerabilities in the Active Management (AMT) module in some Management Engines have caused lots of machines with Intel CPUs to be disastrously vulnerable to remote and local attackers. While AMT can be disabled, there is presently no way to disable or limit the Management Engine in general. Intel urgently needs to provide one.
[...] EFF believes that Intel needs to provide a minimum level of transparency and user control of the Management Engines inside our computers, in order to prevent this cybersecurity disaster from recurring. Unless that happens, we are concerned that it may not be appropriate to use Intel CPUs in many kinds of critical infrastructure systems.
It's a crying shame the what the EFF says doesn't hold a whole lot of weight.
Source: The Electronic Frontier Foundation
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @07:20AM
I had a bear of a time trying to install Linux when the network drivers kept failing for no apparent reason. Turns out Intel vPro was seizing control of the chipset and trying to use the network for its own purposes. I was shocked to discover a nefarious parasitic computer inside the computer. I disabled vPro immediately and vowed from that day forward never to allow vPro to be enabled ever again.
I learned my lesson from helpful Linux penguins. GNU bless Linux for all time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @07:33AM (2 children)
As all major CPU brands have similar issues, what are the alternatives? I don't care for windows, as long as it runs Linux or a BSD I'm satisfied. I know there was a project for building a POWER based system, but if I remember correctly that was cancelled.
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Monday May 15, @07:45AM
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm assuming these are fine:
https://libreboot.org/docs/hardware/#list-of-supported-hardware [libreboot.org]
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Monday May 15, @07:46AM
We had a similar wake-up call from a Dell (I think) remote management system that shipped with an ancient (and known insecure) version of OpenSSH. We discovered this when Facebook contacted us to ask why we were attacking them - apparently someone had compromised the management system and was using it to attack Facebook. This is perhaps more of a problem than the Intel hack, because the owner of the compromised system has far less of an incentive to fix it if it's being used to attack computers off their network.
sudo mod me up
