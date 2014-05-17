from the psyops dept.
The Guardian has an interesting article describing how Robert Mercer, Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage used techniques developed within the military to influence Britain's vote to exit the EU. Although it appears that the companies involved (AggregateIQ and Cambridge Analytics) are private companies, they have deep roots within the military.
The article describes Britain as a "managed democracy", with major decisions controlled by a US Billionaire.
[ n1: The article is an interesting read, including a reference to how in 2013, Google Founder Eric Schmidt's daughter Sophie suggested Cambridge Analytics get in touch with Palantir, Peter Thiel's data mining contractor for the GCHQ and many US military and intelligence agencies. Sophie currently works at Uber. According to a former employee, in 2013 Cambridge Analytics was just a "psychological warfare firm [...] before we became this dark, dystopian data company". ]
It was with AggregateIQ that Vote Leave (the official Leave campaign) chose to spend £3.9m, more than half its official £7m campaign budget. As did three other affiliated Leave campaigns: BeLeave, Veterans for Britain and the Democratic Unionist party, spending a further £757,750. “Coordination” between campaigns is prohibited under UK electoral law, unless campaign expenditure is declared, jointly. It wasn’t.
[...] The Electoral Commission has written to AggregateIQ. A source close to the investigation said that AggregateIQ responded by saying it had signed a non-disclosure agreement. And since it was outside British jurisdiction, that was the end of it. Vote Leave refers to this as the Electoral Commission giving it “a clean bill of health”.
[...] I asked David Banks, Veterans for Britain’s head of communications, why they spent the money with AggregateIQ. “I didn’t find AggegrateIQ. They found us. They rang us up and pitched us. There’s no conspiracy here. [...] Their targeting was based on a set of technologies that hadn’t reached the UK yet. A lot of it was proprietary, they’d found a way of targeting people based on behavioural insights."
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 15, @05:28AM
Guess what Facebook and their addicted human drones do..
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Monday May 15, @05:40AM
Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Alphabet Inc., has a daughter who works at Uber? The company that is being sued big league by Alphabet subsidiary Waymo?
Sounds like the makings of an article right there.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday May 15, @05:49AM (2 children)
Sounds like the author still can't come to grips with the idea that a majority of people might disagree at least temporarily with them on an important issue. The obvious rebuttal here is that the other side has access to similarly effective techniques as well despite the heavy marketing advertised wholesale in the story. They might not sound as cool as "psychological warfare" or "data analytics", but the usual political machinery works pretty well to get the message out and people motivated.
The huge thing missing from this report is any evidence that this network works any better than the techniques applied by the opposition. It's blaming various, supposedly sophisticated techniques and whatnot for the defeat rather than the poor argument (and an extraordinarily complacent attitude) of the "Remain" side. A similar situation shows up in the US elections where the Trump side was outspent significantly by the Clinton campaign and still won.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 15, @06:08AM
The problem is that non-transparent and non-elected billionaires interferes with the democratic process. They might in fact be declared enemy of the state.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 15, @06:11AM
I think this says it all:
‘Dude fires people’: How the chaotic Trump news cycle confuses and misinforms the public [washingtonpost.com]
Shady billionaire-owned companies did help Trump win. Whether they did so wittingly or wanted him to win is a case-by-case consideration [theintercept.com], but if the President delivers on some of his promises, they might warm up to him:
The Clinton outspending of Trump is very interesting in that context. Ultimately futile, amounting to almost nothing of value for Democrats, but still pocketed by media outlets nonetheless. Advertisements are basically psyops, and the massively increased ratings for CNN, MSNBC, Fox, etc. allowed them to charge more for the Doritos and fluoride toothpaste-selling psyops.
Fear of Trump has likely benefited media outlets [cnbc.com] as well, during what was a tough transition period from print to digital with many lamenting the death of traditional journalism. Perhaps the election of President Trump has saved journalism?
