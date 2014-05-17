Lately I've been spending some time fuzzing network-related Linux kernel interfaces with syzkaller. Besides the recently discovered vulnerability in DCCP sockets, I also found another one, this time in packet sockets. This post describes how the bug was discovered and how we can exploit it to escalate privileges.

The bug itself (CVE-2017-7308) is a signedness issue, which leads to an exploitable heap-out-of-bounds write. It can be triggered by providing specific parameters to the PACKET_RX_RING option on an AF_PACKET socket with a TPACKET_V3 ring buffer version enabled. As a result the following sanity check in the packet_set_ring() function in net/packet/af_packet.c can be bypassed, which later leads to an out-of-bounds access.

[..] The bug affects a kernel if it has AF_PACKET sockets enabled (CONFIG_PACKET=y), which is the case for many Linux kernel distributions. Exploitation requires the CAP_NET_RAW privilege to be able to create such sockets. However it's possible to do that from a user namespace if they are enabled (CONFIG_USER_NS=y) and accessible to unprivileged users.

Since packet sockets are a quite widely used kernel feature, this vulnerability affects a number of popular Linux kernel distributions including Ubuntu and Android. It should be noted, that access to AF_PACKET sockets is expressly disallowed to any untrusted code within Android, although it is available to some privileged components. Updated Ubuntu kernels are already out, Android's update is scheduled for July.