Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Well Preserved Nodosaur Fossil to Go on Display

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 15, @12:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the This-is-what-112-million-years-old-looks-like dept.
Science

butthurt writes:

National Geographic reports (javascript required to view photos) on a nodosaur fossil in Alberta. Nodosaurs were herbivorous, armoured dinosaurs which inhabited North America and Europe. This example represents a previously unknown species. Soft tissues such as its skin were preserved by what is believed to have been "rapid undersea burial." The fossil is thought to be about 110 to 112 million years old. It features "two 20-inch-long spikes jutting out of its shoulders."

According to the CBC,

It's on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology's new exhibit, Grounds for Discovery.

The museum is in Drumheller, Alberta (nicknamed "Dinosaur Capital of the World").

Also according to the CBC, the fossil was discovered in 2011 at an oil sands mine near Fort McMurray.

Additional Coverage:

Original Submission


«  Industry Reactions to Trump's Executive Order on Cybersecurity
Well Preserved Nodosaur Fossil to Go on Display | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 15, @12:24PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 15, @12:24PM (#509963) Journal

    I figure the nodosaur probably got to close to the water, and nodded off to sleep, fell in, and drowned. He probably had sleep apnea, as well.

    --
    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @12:29PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @12:29PM (#509970)

    Why?

    • (Score: 1) by butthurt on Monday May 15, @12:44PM (2 children)

      by butthurt (6141) on Monday May 15, @12:44PM (#509978) Journal

      It's short for: if you want to view all the photos in that article, you'll need to have Javascript enabled in your browser. As I noted before, the images in the Daily Mail can be seen without Javascript. That's also true of the Sun article, which somehow includes some of National Geographic's images.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @12:50PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @12:50PM (#509982)

        Yes, why cant natgeo just let me see photos without javascript?

        • (Score: 1) by butthurt on Monday May 15, @01:03PM

          by butthurt (6141) on Monday May 15, @01:03PM (#509990) Journal

          I'll take your question as rhetorical but explain that I emphasised that article because they interviewed paleontologists. Some of the other coverage quoted the National Geographic.

(1)