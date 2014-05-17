National Geographic reports (javascript required to view photos) on a nodosaur fossil in Alberta. Nodosaurs were herbivorous, armoured dinosaurs which inhabited North America and Europe. This example represents a previously unknown species. Soft tissues such as its skin were preserved by what is believed to have been "rapid undersea burial." The fossil is thought to be about 110 to 112 million years old. It features "two 20-inch-long spikes jutting out of its shoulders."

According to the CBC,

It's on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology's new exhibit, Grounds for Discovery.

The museum is in Drumheller, Alberta (nicknamed "Dinosaur Capital of the World").

Also according to the CBC, the fossil was discovered in 2011 at an oil sands mine near Fort McMurray.

