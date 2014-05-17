from the This-is-what-112-million-years-old-looks-like dept.
National Geographic reports (javascript required to view photos) on a nodosaur fossil in Alberta. Nodosaurs were herbivorous, armoured dinosaurs which inhabited North America and Europe. This example represents a previously unknown species. Soft tissues such as its skin were preserved by what is believed to have been "rapid undersea burial." The fossil is thought to be about 110 to 112 million years old. It features "two 20-inch-long spikes jutting out of its shoulders."
It's on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology's new exhibit, Grounds for Discovery.
The museum is in Drumheller, Alberta (nicknamed "Dinosaur Capital of the World").
Also according to the CBC, the fossil was discovered in 2011 at an oil sands mine near Fort McMurray.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 15, @12:24PM
I figure the nodosaur probably got to close to the water, and nodded off to sleep, fell in, and drowned. He probably had sleep apnea, as well.
(Score: 1) by butthurt on Monday May 15, @12:28PM
For the hurried, the photos in the Daily Mail are worth a glance, and don't require Javascript.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @12:29PM
Why?
(Score: 1) by butthurt on Monday May 15, @12:44PM
It's short for: if you want to view all the photos in that article, you'll need to have Javascript enabled in your browser. As I noted before, the images in the Daily Mail can be seen without Javascript. That's also true of the Sun article, which somehow includes some of National Geographic's images.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @12:50PM
Yes, why cant natgeo just let me see photos without javascript?
(Score: 1) by butthurt on Monday May 15, @01:03PM
I'll take your question as rhetorical but explain that I emphasised that article because they interviewed paleontologists. Some of the other coverage quoted the National Geographic.
