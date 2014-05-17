Stories
Industry Reactions to Trump's Executive Order on Cybersecurity

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 15, @10:25AM
On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited executive order on cybersecurity.

Mainly, the order requires a number of cybersecurity reviews across the various agencies of the federal government, in order to determine what must be done to strengthen federal computer systems, as well as United States' critical infrastructure.

Here are some industry reactions to the executive order Help Net Security received.

Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2017/05/12/reactions-trump-cybersecurity/

