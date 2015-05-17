from the you-didnt-just-think-at-me-did-you dept.
"Thou canst not touch the freedom of my mind," wrote the playwright John Milton in 1634.
But, nearly 400 years later, technological advances in machines that can read our thoughts mean the privacy of our brain is under threat.
Now two biomedical ethicists are calling for the creation of new human rights laws to ensure people are protected, including "the right to cognitive liberty" and "the right to mental integrity".
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/delete-thoughts-read-your-mind-without-your-knowledge-neurotechnology-new-human-rights-laws-a7701661.html
Scientists have already developed devices capable of telling whether people are politically right-wing or left-wing. In one experiment, researchers were able to read people's minds to tell with 70 per cent accuracy whether they planned to add or subtract two numbers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MrGuy on Monday May 15, @02:09PM (1 child)
The right to "cognitive liberty" would ban all advertising. What else is adverising than the attempt to make people think differently than they would otherwise?
Ok, but nobody loves advertising. But the right to "cognitive liberty" would also potentially ban all forms of persuasion. Lobbying for good causes? Presenting facts about climate change that conflict with someone's "deeply held beliefs"? Get off my cognitive liberty.
Heck, my freedom of sheesh in general is a violation of your "cognitive liberty" if I say anything that could make you think differently.
Show me a clear line where speech ends and persuasion begins, and where persuasion ends and manipulation begins, and maybe, maybe I'll agree the idea could be worthy of discussion.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday May 15, @02:34PM
I'm not worried about "computers deleting thoughts". The human kind is doing quite a good job at it already. Ever heard of propaganda?
Many people do not think for themselves and take for granted what you feed them. Where is the problem concerning computers? The process of influence has been perfected over many many years, predating the computer-era significantly. Are they arguing that robots are taking over the job to create the propaganda? Are the propagandists afraid of unemployment? What irony.
I guess it would be more important to /educate/ people to be and think critical, but that would mean a change in governmental model...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @02:16PM (2 children)
Link to paper?
Quick Google reveals similar research based on sentence construction, suggesting conservatives prefer nouns to adjectives. Hardly conclusive given the existence of left-leaning rationalists, even if many have now find themselves holding centrist positions. Perhaps that experiment simply indicates those with a grasp of reality verses those who favour ideology and deny objective reality by describing it in the abstract?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 15, @03:12PM
By "developed device" in a very wide ranging sense they mean a classic IQ test.
Star Trek handled the moral and ethical issues by allowing unwilling Vulcan mind melds if and only if it advanced the plot. I suspect that'll be the long term result in practice.
Note that we can't detect lying right now, we can only measure gross emotional state in relatively uneducated poor actors and by being theatrical enough the victim can be convinced to be terrified when they lie, and the physical effects of terror can be quantified and put on paper. That's a kind of a long jump to wandering around inside holodecks and coworkers getting pissed off at their holodeck character presence, or waving a scanner over someones head.
Once interesting error source is age and the rapidly leftward moving Overton window. My grandparents were classic limousine liberals of the most stereotypical sort and as such they held pretty weird views compared to modern lefties. Of course they've been dead for decades so its kind of unfair to compare them to living 2017 snowflakes, but toward the end of their lives in the 80s they didn't really fit in with the D party anymore. Simply measuring brain age would give a semi-accurate political spectrum measurement.
Or perhaps instead of IQ or brain age, how about THC level? I would think that's nearly perfectly correlated with politics which is the main reason why Americans are such lunatics about weed, you have to bicker for the sake of bickering about anything that's highly party polarized. We aren't going to have socialized medicine or federally legalized weed until we have national consensus those issues are not owned by one party simply for party politics reasons. Weed is inherently left wing in the sense of lay around and daydream and eat a lot. I'd be willing to propose stimulants, legal and illegal, for the right, historically right wing governments have had a weird relationship to stimulants. Stimulant drugs are very much "get on your feet, get out there, and invade Poland again" kind of drug.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday May 15, @03:14PM
Well, regarding political beliefs, there's stuff like this [smithsonianmag.com]. That article has a summary of some other studies on this as well. The findings, basically:
Liberals: tend to have more brain regions light up associated with "broad" social connectedness, acceptance of risk, and social/self-awareness.
Conservatives: tend to have brain regions light up associated with "tight" social connections (family, country), more intense reactions to threats/fears, more "fight-or-flight" response activity.
I couldn't find the addition/subtraction article easily, but it doesn't surprise me because there's been a lot of brain-scan research on what happens while doing basic arithmetic.
(Score: 1) by Revek on Monday May 15, @02:19PM (3 children)
What a nice simple two dimensional way of looking at things. Unfortunately the majority fall in between those two extremes. Thats the problem with predictive AI, its only as good as the parameters its set up to analyze. The real truth is that most people fall in between those two extremes. It seems so polarized due to the minority at either end making so much noise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @02:30PM
Even the four way political compass is simplistic, although it is accurate enough that anybody at the extremes cen be deemed extremely dangerous.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @02:34PM
Right-wing vs. left-wing is only a single dimension. Two dimensions would already be an improvement.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday May 15, @03:21PM
To be fair, the studies I assume are being referenced aren't just dealing with "right wing vs. left wing," but general "conservative vs. liberal" or "Democrat vs. Republican" as they show in brain scans. (See my post above.)
As others have already noted, the one-dimensional liberal-conservative spectrum is a pretty poor way of classifying political opinion, though. Some multi-dimensional models [wikipedia.org] have had more success than others, but none has really penetrated mainstream news discourse.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @02:24PM (2 children)
WTF is this shit? Delete thoughts? Get me my Matrix plug first, then I'll worry about computers deleting my thoughts.
Or hell, if a computer could erase my memories of the first 20 years of my life, I'd pay money for the service.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @02:50PM
You already have your Matrix plug in. It's just that any memory of it has been removed. :-)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @02:52PM
Seriously though, first twent years is the entire basis of ones personality and experience engine. How would you have learned anything by erasing the entire boot record. For sure i get some peple might need some memories supressed, or even new information implanted, buying a new language would be nice. However wholesale blocks would have to be nothing more than a lobotomy.
Not that 1sigma accuracy is much of a worry, alitle longer til the matrix methinks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @02:56PM
...get off my Brawn.
(Score: 1) by idiot_king on Monday May 15, @03:16PM
So we've got this big problem of Der Trumpenreich right now. How did Unser Furher get into office? Obviously because the US is stuck in its racist, sexist ways (see: torchlit vigil at the Robert E. Lee statue that's been in the news).
But what if it was possible to forget that? What if it was possible to "unlearn" racism and sexism? Could you imagine how much better off the world would be? People finally being treated as the equals they truly are, no more wars, no more greed, no more squabbling over "private property" and the like.
Yes it seems scary, but so was dissecting the human body to the ancient Greeks-- it was pure sacrilege. But our knowledge of human anatomy and physiology has helped push us into the current age of medicine. Progress REQUIRES sacrifice. I'd be willing to give up a small chunk of my memory to live in that world. Wouldn't you?
