from the pure-sound dept.
Vice Noisey reports on a musician who isolates MP3 artefacts by finding the differences between an MP3 and a lossless recording, then samples them to create his own music (N.B. the examples are hosted on Soundcloud; Javascript is needed to listen to them).
These days though, in our rush to listen to all music everywhere at all times, we often sacrifice these layers by listening to the most readily available streams or downloads, which are usually relatively crappy formats like MP3, AAC, or whatever the hell Grooveshark uses, which can sometimes sound like the recording of a song being through a coke can in a garden shed.
Often, we're losing out on a significant amount of what the artist intended, because when the original analog music is converted to one of these formats, certain layers of sound are lost in the digital compression. Translation: there's a lots of bits to your favourite albums that you may have never even heard.
Exploring this, is the Ghost in the MP3 project by doctoral music student Ryan Maguire from the University of Virginia's Center for Computer Music. He investigates these lost layers of sound, what they sound like when rescued, and then tries to make new music with them. For an example in his study, he took the layers of sound lost to compression from the acapella song "Tom's Diner" by Suzanne Vega, which was also the template song used by Karlheinz Brandenburg, the pioneer of the MP3, to test whether the compression of MP3s worked. You can hear the track he made from those bits below.
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Monday May 15, @03:53PM
https://soundcloud.com/magwhyr [soundcloud.com]
the page shows up links to tracks, and the latest youtube-dl can extract the mp3s (it's been working with soundcloud for a while now).
it is kind of funny that the end results are also mp3-compressed. doesn't that "pollute" the differences :?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @03:53PM
Seriously you are in for a kicking with this article.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Monday May 15, @04:34PM
There was a guy who did something very similar to this a couple years ago. I'd provide a link, but it's already in the current summary...
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
Reply to This