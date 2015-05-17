from the You-must-buy-everything-you-listen-to...-Again dept.
MP3, the digital audio coding format, changed the way we listen to music and drove the adoption of countless new devices over the last couple of decades. And now, it's dead. The developer of the format announced this week that it has officially terminated its licensing program.
The actual ownership history of the various patent rights involved in MP3 technology is complicated and messy. But the Fraunhofer Institute has claimed the right to license certain MP3 patents to software developers who want to "distribute and/or sell decoders and/or encoders" for it. The announcement that the company will end its licensing program was accompanied by a statement that reads in part:
"Although there are more efficient audio codecs with advanced features available today, mp3 is still very popular amongst consumers. However, most state-of-the-art media services such as streaming or TV and radio broadcasting use modern ISO-MPEG codecs such as the AAC family or in the future MPEG-H. Those can deliver more features and a higher audio quality at much lower bitrates compared to mp3."
See also: NPR's coverage which has additional background and details.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @05:32PM (3 children)
No idea why they claim the format is dead right when they can no longer collect royalties. Maybe it's precisely because they can no longer collect royalties and would like people to switch to other, still patent encumbered formats. Sorry, that's not going to happen. MP3 is good enough and the best codec out there, Opus, is also free.
It's funny how many news outlets copy the statement like an echo chamber without checking the facts first.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 15, @05:56PM
The problem is not checking facts, it's actually thinking. Not to implying any journalist is incapable to do so ;-)
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @05:58PM (1 child)
For audiophiles, MP3 is crap. You lose clarity and frequencies where FLAC preserves them. Of course you'll need good headphones and a better soundcard than most PCs have. I use a USB-DAC with ~$200 headphones and FLAC files which beat the crap out of any MP3.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @06:18PM
The only material where anybody has been repeatedly and reliably able to determine playback of a 320kbps MP3 and an uncompressed source in a double blind test is classical / orchestral. Even then, only on 'difficult' programme material. Worse still, many consumers prefer the sound of 128 and 256kbps MP3.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday May 15, @05:49PM (4 children)
While there may be better formats that mp3, the one thing mp3 has going for it is that it is deeply entrenched. Universal support. Show me an audio player device, phone, tablet or software application that doesn't support mp3. Similarly mp3 audio support is near universal in software that supports video playback.
I would go back and re-rip everything in Flac now. If I cared enough. Disk space is a lot cheaper today than in the mp3 heyday.
Of course, even with a lossless audio format, it will not be sufficient to convince some people who insist that no digital format or technology can produce the sound of a vacuum tube equipment. Even with signal processing to make frequency specific spectrum adjustments, or phase shifts or any other manipulation. Because loudspeakers can mechanically reproduce the distinct tiny stairsteps of a digital waveform, even though loudspeakers have mechanical inertia.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday May 15, @06:00PM
Yeah, with gigabit pipes and terabyte storage. Audio compression might have seen it's peak.
(Score: 3, Informative) by WillR on Monday May 15, @06:05PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @06:10PM
It's not dead, it's just pining for the fjord! :)
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday May 15, @06:16PM
Cough. What distinct tiny stairsteps?
I will make a well earned exception to my habit of not posting links to videos. If you want to understand how digital audio gets converted to sound, the videos on the linked page are well worth watching. Really. Even though one is very nearly 24 minutes long, and the other a shade over 30 minutes. Presented by Monty Montgomery of Xiph.org.
https://xiph.org/video/ [xiph.org]
Go to the chapter on "stairsteps" on the second (nearly 24 minute) "Digital Show & Tell" video.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday May 15, @06:13PM
Cuz I remember how the floppy disk died too. Of which I still have a case of blank floppies and a few USB readers laying around....
