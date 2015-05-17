Nintendo’s beloved Zelda series is headed to smartphones, states The Wall Street Journal in an unconfirmed report.

It’s somewhat unclear if this is a port or an entirely new game like Super Mario Run. If true, that seems most likely.

According to The Wall Street Journal, sources say this is Nintendo’s latest effort to expand its mobile line-up. The Zelda smartphone app would apparently follow Animal Crossing, which WSJ reports is likely to be out in the second half of 2017. Sources say that the Zelda app’s release date, WSJ adds, could change.