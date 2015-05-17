Stories
"The Legend of Zelda" Mobile App Rumoured

posted by martyb on Monday May 15, @08:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the I-AM-ERROR. dept.
Mobile

butthurt writes:

Kotaku reports on a (pay-walled) story originally in the Wall Street Journal in which it is rumoured that a mobile version of Nintendo's video game The Legend of Zelda is in the works:

Nintendo’s beloved Zelda series is headed to smartphones, states The Wall Street Journal in an unconfirmed report.

It’s somewhat unclear if this is a port or an entirely new game like Super Mario Run. If true, that seems most likely.

According to The Wall Street Journal, sources say this is Nintendo’s latest effort to expand its mobile line-up. The Zelda smartphone app would apparently follow Animal Crossing, which WSJ reports is likely to be out in the second half of 2017. Sources say that the Zelda app’s release date, WSJ adds, could change.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @08:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @08:57PM (#510229)

    As a kid I enjoyed shoving Zelda cartridges up my ass and when I grew up I am gay.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @09:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @09:01PM (#510231)

    It’s somewhat unclear if this is a port or an entirely new game like Super Mario Run. If true, that seems most likely.

    Well, if true, that seems 100% likely.

    Wait a minute... which condition is proposed to be "true" in this sentence? Aargh!

  • (Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday May 15, @09:07PM

    by wonkey_monkey (279) on Monday May 15, @09:07PM (#510234) Homepage

    It’s somewhat unclear if this is a port or an entirely new game like Super Mario Run. If true

    If what is true?

    that seems most likely.

    What seems most likely?

