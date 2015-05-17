17/05/15/1611254 story
posted by martyb on Monday May 15, @08:21PM
from the I-AM-ERROR. dept.
from the I-AM-ERROR. dept.
Kotaku reports on a (pay-walled) story originally in the Wall Street Journal in which it is rumoured that a mobile version of Nintendo's video game The Legend of Zelda is in the works:
Nintendo’s beloved Zelda series is headed to smartphones, states The Wall Street Journal in an unconfirmed report.
It’s somewhat unclear if this is a port or an entirely new game like Super Mario Run. If true, that seems most likely.
According to The Wall Street Journal, sources say this is Nintendo’s latest effort to expand its mobile line-up. The Zelda smartphone app would apparently follow Animal Crossing, which WSJ reports is likely to be out in the second half of 2017. Sources say that the Zelda app’s release date, WSJ adds, could change.
"The Legend of Zelda" Mobile App Rumoured | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @08:57PM
As a kid I enjoyed shoving Zelda cartridges up my ass and when I grew up I am gay.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @09:01PM
It’s somewhat unclear if this is a port or an entirely new game like Super Mario Run. If true, that seems most likely.
Well, if true, that seems 100% likely.
Wait a minute... which condition is proposed to be "true" in this sentence? Aargh!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday May 15, @09:07PM
It’s somewhat unclear if this is a port or an entirely new game like Super Mario Run. If true
If what is true?
that seems most likely.
What seems most likely?
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This