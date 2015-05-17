from the free-room-and-board dept.
The World Socialist Web Site reports
Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship was released from prison [May 10] after serving a one year sentence in connection with the April 2010 explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia, which killed 29 coal miners. The Upper Big Branch blast was the worst US mine disaster in 40 years.
Blankenship served the first ten months of his sentence at the Taft Correctional Institution in Southern California. The facility, which houses many white collar criminals, boasts baseball diamonds and soccer fields along with tennis and racquetball courts. Blankenship was then moved to a halfway house for a month and spent the last month prior to his official release at his home in Las Vegas.
In tweets [that] Blankenship posted after his release, the millionaire coal boss showed no remorse for the deaths of 29 miners. He complained that at Taft he had to return to his room several times a day to be counted and could not choose what to watch on TV.
[...] In 2015, Blankenship was convicted on a single misdemeanor count of violating federal safety laws at the mine in Montcoal, West Virginia. The disaster occurred when a spark from a longwall machine ignited a pocket of methane gas, which, in turn, set off a massive coal dust explosion throughout the mine.
Multiple and grave safety violations occurred at the mine when Blankenship issued an order to "run coal", flouting regulations designed to prevent explosions. In an October 2005 memo to the company's deep mine superintendents, Blankenship outlined his priorities. "If any of you have been asked by your group presidents, your supervisors, engineers, or anyone else to do anything other than run coal (i.e., build overcasts, do construction jobs, or whatever), you need to ignore them and run coal", he wrote.
[...] Four investigations of the disaster found that bits on the longwall machine were broken and worn out, causing sparking. Water nozzles meant to keep the bits cool and prevent sparks were also broken. Proper ventilation to prevent the buildup of methane gas was lacking. Explosive coal dust was allowed to accumulate throughout the mine.
Previous: Massey CEO Indicted for Acts Resulting in Coal Mine Explosion that Killed 29
Related Stories
The Charleston [West Virginia] Gazette reports.
Don Blankenship, the longtime chief executive officer of Massey Energy, was indicted Thursday on charges that he orchestrated the routine violation of key federal mine safety rules at the company’s Upper Big Branch Mine prior to an April 2010 explosion that killed 29 miners.
A federal grand jury in Charleston charged Blankenship with conspiring to cause willful violations of ventilation requirements and coal-dust control rules — meant to prevent deadly mine blasts —during a 15-month period prior to the worst coal-mining disaster in a generation.
The four-count indictment, filed in U.S. District Court, also alleges that Blankenship led a conspiracy to cover up mine safety violations and hinder federal enforcement efforts by providing advance warning of government inspections.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday May 15, @10:00PM (2 children)
Now that this guy is out of prison, and only 29 coal miners were killed, and the president is all for putting coal miners back to work, we need to get this guy back in charge of a coal mine. Coal is the future of energy. Not Solar. Not Wind. Once the skies are black with particulate smoke from coal, how would solar panels even work?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday May 15, @10:07PM
He should be back in charge! He's a natural leader when it comes to rolling back the overreaching government regulations which were smothering coal's explosive potential.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Monday May 15, @10:09PM
10-4, Eleanor! Shoes for industry!
Scruting the inscrutable for over 50 years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday May 15, @10:10PM
The coal miners elect politicians who want to eliminate government regulations, and who cozy up to guys like this, so it's hard to have much sympathy for them when this results in their deaths.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @10:18PM (1 child)
Sadly, you don't get to be rich by following all the rules.
They just hurt the bottom-line too much.
Shareholders only care about the next quarterly earnings.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @10:29PM
You don't get to be rich by breaking the wrong rules, either. Cue the wrongful death lawsuits. My family got very wealthy last century running a massive construction company. There were deaths but they were attributed to carelessness on the part of individual workers - truckers driving drunk and killing people back when drunk driving wasn't even a criminal offense, workers horsing around on the plant floor, etc. None of this was tolerated by the company but people are people and the more people you have, the harder it is to control them all the time. But systematic carelessness for profit - that is criminal.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tizan on Monday May 15, @10:52PM
The movie looks like it was a prediction, looking at what is happening these days (clean air, water or health care is a privilege not a common right).
Those who are supposed to uphold the constitution forgets that before the constitution there were a few self-evident facts or truth:
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
Right to life => having the basic necessities protected...
but may be i am wrong...
right to life Metropolis style is to live and die in the pits.
Reply to This