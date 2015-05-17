17/05/15/1823228 story
Turkish police arrested the online editor of the Cumhuriyet newspaper on Friday, an unidentified police official said.
Oguz Guven, the editor-in-chief of cumhuriyet.com.tr, was taken to Istanbul police headquarters, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
The official said an arrest warrant was issued for Guven after the online edition published an article about the death of Mustafa Alper, the chief prosecutor of Denizli province, in southwest Turkey, who was killed in a car crash on Wednesday.
Early on Friday, Guven tweeted, "I am being taken into custody", without elaborating further.
Sigh. Poor Turkey.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @11:21PM (1 child)
All users of Twitter deserve a beheading! Allahlalalalalalalal!!!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday May 15, @11:29PM
Only one?!? What if they offend again?
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Monday May 15, @11:32PM
This happened late last month:
Turkish authorities said they had arrested more than a thousand "secret Imams" who had infiltrated police forces [...]
Another 9,103 personnel from Turkey's police force were suspended [...]
-- http://www.reuters.com/article/turkey-security-arrests-idUSKBN17S0J1 [reuters.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Monday May 15, @11:34PM (1 child)
Sigh. Poor Turkey.
I agree with that. Turkey is even poorer than the US.
Having Trump and Erdogan in the same room will be fun to watch.
"No, I have the biggest codpiece!"
"NO, I DO, Mine's Yuge!"
"No, My codpiece is five times bigger than your hands!"
"Go home to Turkey!"
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 15, @11:57PM
No american news agencies will be allowed in the room, only turkish reporters.
Turkey will publish a photo of the two smiling and happily comparing dick sizes.
Erdogan will clearly have the larger dick.
In the background of the photo Erdogan's aide will be seen stuffing a stack of classified documents into his attache case.
Without any evidence to dispute the turkish reporting, Trump will tweet that he is the bigger dick.
