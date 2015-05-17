Google Project Zero researchers Tavis Ormandy and Natalie Silvanovich claim to have found a critical vulnerability in Windows. The details of the flaw will likely be disclosed in 90 days from now even if a patch is not available.

Ormandy announced over the weekend on Twitter that he and Silvanovich had discovered "the worst Windows remote code exec [vulnerability] in recent memory."

The expert has not shared any details, but he has clarified that the exploit they created works against default Windows installations, and the attacker does not need to be on the same local area network as the victim. He also said the attack is "wormable."

[Ed - According to ghacks.net and ArsTechnica the vulnerability was in Windows Defender and has been patched by Microsoft - fnord]