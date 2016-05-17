from the wassup-prof? dept.
At the start of my teaching career, when I was fresh out of graduate school, I briefly considered trying to pass myself off as a cool professor. Luckily, I soon came to my senses and embraced my true identity as a young fogey.
After one too many students called me by my first name and sent me email that resembled a drunken late-night Facebook post, I took a very fogeyish step. I began attaching a page on etiquette to every syllabus: basic rules for how to address teachers and write polite, grammatically correct emails.
Over the past decade or two, college students have become far more casual in their interactions with faculty members. My colleagues around the country grumble about students' sloppy emails and blithe informality.
[...] Sociologists who surveyed undergraduate syllabuses from 2004 and 2010 found that in 2004, 14 percent addressed issues related to classroom etiquette; six years later, that number had more than doubled, to 33 percent. This phenomenon crosses socio-economic lines. My colleagues at Stanford gripe as much as the ones who teach at state schools, and students from more privileged backgrounds are often the worst offenders.
-- submitted from IRC
Source: The New York Times
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:12PM (2 children)
I suppose if no one is going to RTFA, you might as well not link to it...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by n1 on Tuesday May 16, @04:37PM (1 child)
summary has been updated, my apologies.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:38PM
No worries, wasn't gonna read anyways.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by i286NiNJA on Tuesday May 16, @04:20PM (1 child)
Uberspoiled elites don't feel any need to conform.
Old people instinctively demand conformity from young people in order to preserve society through the generations. Also because they did it. Also for the pleasure of kicking around some helpless young person who lacks any ability to retaliate.
This generation's of old people have a lot of gall demanding any respect from younger people just cause.
They've catastrophically fucked up the entire planet.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Tuesday May 16, @04:48PM
This generation's of old people have a lot of gall demanding any respect from younger people just cause.
This ^^^
It's not just the environment, they also fuck up the economy, education, social stability, traditions, culture, and so much more. While I think informal emails and messages to your professor is a move in the wrong direction, the boomers and X'ers should accept this is a consequence of throwing out the traditions and formality that the older generations respected. If you don't personally adhere to tradition and formality, then why do you expect it from anyone else? If you are not respectful with your clients or even at the grocery store, then why do you think you're entitled to it?
From the young Millennials' point of view, their early education was fuck up, the secondary education is rigged to put them in stupid amounts of debt, the job market is broken, car ownership is a means to keep them in debt, news is warped in both directions, the economy is rigged to explode in the failed sense, religion is nothing more than another control mechanism for the weak minded, social media is out to sell them as a product, government debt is designed to be a problem during the prime of their life, home ownership is not realistic, the environment is catastrophically ruined, the classes and races of our society are primed to start killing each other, and the government is a deranged circus that is either there to oppress them or to oppress the entitled--or both. Unless you're set to profit from the collapse of western society, which of the previous listed achievements should command the Millennials' respect?
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:21PM
Bro why u gotta be a bitch about it
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday May 16, @04:31PM (1 child)
Rather than the notion of textspeak that lived briefly in the 2000s, only people intentionally "leaning in" on bad spelling type that badly on the internet now. Well, and your mom.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday May 16, @04:53PM
Well, no -- I don't think profs tend to receive much "textspeak" in emails. However, I have had professorial colleagues who received emails from students with salutations including "Hey man" and "Yo dude". I wish I were joking. And no, these were not from students who knew the profs well; they were initial contacts with the professor.
I think it depends on a lot on the student. I've seen emails that go overboard the other way, although also in a manner that makes them seem email illiterate. Something like:
From: Sam Jones
To: Professor
Subject: Sam Jones
Body: Dear Professor, Hi this is Sam Jones here. I'm in your 10am class on X.... I have this problem Y. Thanks. Your student, Sam Jones.
Yes, I get it -- you're Sam Jones. I could tell from the "From" field in your email. I also know you're in my class, because there are only 10 people in it, and I've called you by name multiple times this semester.
I kid you not -- I've received emails that look like this even AFTER I've had a detailed email correspondence with a student multiple times. Do you really think I don't remember who you are after all that so you need to remind me four times in EVERY email? I'd actually prefer "Hey man..." at that point.
... ANYHOW, to those who would criticize a prof for trying to teach basic email etiquette, I personally view it as a "professional development" part of education. In the real world, if you email some person who has authority over you and whom you don't know well (e.g., boss's boss, HR director, whatever) with a salutation "Yo dude..." that may not be the best strategy to get what you want in your job.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday May 16, @04:31PM (4 children)
My colleagues at Stanford gripe as much as the ones who teach at state schools, and students from more privileged backgrounds are often the worst offenders.
Isn't this kinda by definition going to be worse at ivies or at least small private colleges?
I took a discrete math (like intro logic plus intro automata theory) class from an actual professor. I took quantitative chemical analysis from an actual professor. In the USA calculus has calc and diffeqs fit into four semesters, and at least one of those I had a real prof. I'm so old I took FORTRAN programming in about 1990 from a genuine elderly professor. I'm really struggling here. I think my intro to philosophy mandatory liberal arts req was taught by a retired prof technically an adjunct. That's about it.
Every other higher ed class I ever took was a TA/grad student or adjunct aka consultant. I had an engineer coworker try to recruit me to adjunct teach on the weekends, but I don't think he realized my lack of patience. Some were actually pretty good. I had an amazing American History instructor who was a phd student at a nearby uni. I still remember a "freshman english lit" instructor who was an unemployed adjunct postdoc type person, for a field that externally sounds like pure leftist politics she was surprisingly well read. My first uni calculus TA was as good of an instructor as my high school calculus teacher, although her accent was nearly incomprehensible.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:38PM (1 child)
I have no idea how any of this relates to the article.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday May 16, @04:44PM
I have no idea how any of this relates to the article.
Someday when you go to uni, you'll have a java programmer consultant hired as an adjunct to teach your CS101 "how to use MS Excel" class and his preferred format of address is "dudes first name" not come to military posture of attention, salute, present arms, and say "honorable kind sir doctor professor dudes name". And after about 10 classes taught by consultants moonlighters and semi-drunken grad students in a very informal manner, a prof demanding some weird form of address will be too weird of an experience to handle.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday May 16, @04:40PM (1 child)
As I re-read the doc, it in no way implies he has freshman year age 19 students. He might be bullying postdocs or grad students older than him who didn't win the demographic lottery and now he gets to rub it in.
I certainly wouldn't put up with that kind of crap from a coworker. If I were a tenure track prof I'd think twice about lecturing a mere lowly adjunct prof about who needs to salute whom in the hallway.
Or as a STEM prof I'd think twice about playing dominance games with your lab employees, first names are fine in the workplace and being known as the department jackass is going to get your lab work sabotaged.
Either way, my initial claim that students have never been taught by a prof so having no idea how to talk to a prof is the fault of the uncountable administrators, or the prof is being way too pompous around his roughly equal level coworkers, I don't think his aim is very good.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:48PM
Interesting. You're not going to jump dump on millennials or leftists here?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday May 16, @04:46PM (1 child)
Granted at 31 I'm one of the older Millennials but I sure as death taxes and Republican corruption did NOT talk to ANY of my teachers this way, ever, let alone a college professor. This sounds like another "hurr hurr let's hate on the kids" clickbait whinge from the past-the-sell-by-date crowd.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @04:57PM
They're refusing to take responsibility for the end game of decades of "trickle down" golden shower economics using the oldest method in the book: scapegoating.
Note also how many old folks rail against how they're teaching the kids these days. However, they just can't seem to put a finger on just WHO is supposed to be responsible for teaching the kids. It's always "somebody else" when the "great generation" wants to rail against "new math" or whatever.
The answer looking back through human history is that the old women and men are the ones responsible for teaching the kids. They've utterly failed in a key area that makes this species different from many other large creatures with complex social structures on the planet. They just can't get over being the "fuck you, I've got mine" generation long enough to do their damned job.
If millennials ever develop a voice, I hope it's "thanks for fucking us over, fuck you & fuck off and die already while we clean this fucking mess up." For starters, social security needs to go. Stop letting the "great generation" live for free. They didn't divert their hard-earned income into investment instruments and retirement accounts? Fuck them. Where they get their next meal isn't my damned business and shouldn't be any other millennial's business either.
Reply to This
Parent